Don’t Forget to Water the Plants

Tom Mitchell operated an organic farm for more than 30 years, but when he incorporated aquaponics into his operation, he took to it like a fish in water.
Mitchell owns and operates Four Seasons Aquaponics in one of his five greenhouses on his property, which straddles the towns of Lyndeborough and Wilton. This type of indoor farming is a sustainable method of raising both fish and vegetables, allowing the farmer to grow substantially more food with less water, land and labor than traditional agriculture.
The agricultural method, which can be used year-round in any climate and is free of pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers, combines raising fish in tanks (recirculating aquaculture) with soilless plant culture (hydroponics). In aquaponics, the nutrient-rich water from raising fish provides a natural fertilizer for the plants and the plants help to purify the water for the fish.
Mitchell’s aquaponics operation occupies about a quarter of the space in his 26-by-100-foot greenhouse.
His system includes heating, an air pump, several fish tanks, clarifiers and bioreactors to break down the fish waste and deliver nutrient-rich water to the fish in four 1-foot deep by 4-foot wide by 68-foot-long plant troughs that each hold 7,000 gallons. The water, pumped up to a high level before gravity helps it flow down to the fish tanks, circulates every 18 hours or so. Those nutrients are then delivered to plants floating on rafts.
“The water goes back into the fish tanks and the cycle starts over,” Mitchell said.
The vegetable plants are started in ground-up coconut shells, and their roots protrude about two inches beneath the pots they are in and into the water. With warm temperatures and plenty of light, Mitchell is able to grow a supply of baby lettuce in about three to four weeks.
He will plant another batch in about a week; he does hundreds of seeds in each pot and grows several different types of lettuce to sell to area restaurants and at farmer’s markets (including Peterborough’s).
In addition to other greens such as Swiss chard, kale and watercress, he has grown cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants and zucchini.
“You can grow anything,” he said. “It depends on how much you want to heat [your greenhouse] what you can grow.”
Mitchell had been teaching at Milford High School (where he taught aquaponics and operated a greenhouse with students) and running his organic farm part-time until he retired from teaching in 2008. He then went full-time at his farm and every year his sales increased.
At that point, Mitchell had been thinking about ways to increase it further by growing in the off-season. He met another farmer, Mike Griffin, who had been growing tilapia fish in a tank and selling them in addition to the veggies he grew at a local farmer’s market. Intrigued by his operation, he and Griffin decided to go into business together in 2014.
A year later, they were up and running with tilapia and ready to plant; they had their first harvest that fall that netted some restaurant accounts, selling 20 to 40 pounds of lettuce a week. Although they were selling their produce all year, the pair couldn’t reach the sales volume to support their heating and lighting bills. Griffin left the business and moved away in 2018, and Mitchell downscaled the operation.
Mitchell had dabbled with selling the tilapia to restaurants in Boston but that was not sustainable, he said. Tilapia needs a 70-degree minimum environment to survive. He determined he would need a hearty fish for the aquaponics operation that could swim in water that could get up to 85 degrees during the summer and down to 50 in the winter.
He thought about several different species, including catfish, and realized only one — goldfish — could tolerate the cold winter water temperatures. So, in 2018, he started with some donated goldfish and after they reproduced a couple of times, he now has more than 100 of several varieties.
Since then, Mitchell decided to shut down the winter season of the aquaponics business, which was the biggest expense. Now, he concentrates on early spring and late fall to sell his greens and has CSA customers in addition to farmer’s markets.
While aquaponic farming can be a significant initial investment and somewhat costly operation, Mitchell believes in what he has been doing.
“It can be a viable business,” he said, “if you can find markets.”