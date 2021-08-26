Dogs — just like people — can get bored.

We can try to keep them entertained by going for walks, playing fetch, or a game of tug-o-war, but what happens when you have other things to do like go to work, or make dinner? Maybe you’d really just like to have some time to yourself, to sit and relax.
For sanity’s sake, having a way to keep your dog occupied can be a real lifesaver. A bored pup can sometimes lead to undesirable behavior, such as chewing on furniture, or tearing up the house and lack of stimulation can lead to excessive barking and whining, pacing and other behavioral issues.
To aid in keeping one’s dog stimulated — both mentally and physically — some people have been implementing dog treat puzzles and toys into their dog’s daily routine. Whether they need some peace and quiet, or when they’re out of the house, these interactive toys for dogs have been working, not only to rid their pets of boredom, but it also helps stimulate their brains and burn off some of that puppy-like energy they always seem to have.
Nick Passino, manager of One Stop Country Pet Supply at Monadnock Marketplace in Keene, said that these puzzles have many positive effects on our furry friends. “We have a lot of treat dispenser toys, where you’ll put the treats or their food in it and they have to actually work to get it out. They will have to use both their snout and their brain to push it around,” he explained. “Believe it or not, it actually burns off energy when they are using their brains like that. It can also help with anxiety and the puzzles can help with any serious issues that they are having with separation.”
Stimulating a dog’s brain can benefit all dogs, old and young. Older dogs who keep their brains stimulated can help fight against fading cognitive abilities. It can also help puppies learn problem-solving skills earlier in life and be a great stepping stone for them to be easier to train as they get older.
Interactive dog puzzles don’t stop at just toys, though. There are many different kinds of feeding puzzles that make it more challenging for your dog to eat their dinner. This can be helpful for a dog who may eat all of their food in too short a period of time. It can also help a dog to stay full longer, and these feeding puzzles can be a positive aid in weight loss.
Though interactive toys and puzzles are usually great for most dogs, each dog will vary on what kind of puzzles will keep them busy. You will have to figure out individually what type of puzzle or toy your dog interacts with the best. “The breed of the dog is going to play a big role,” Passino said. “Just like humans, every dog is going to have their own brain. It will really depend on your dog, independently.”
Dog size also plays a factor in what toy would be best. Passino explained that most toys come in two or three different sizes, based on the size or the weight of your dog. They are also available based on the dog’s ability. Most are rated as easy, intermediate or difficult.
The price range for these toys at One Stop Country Pet Supply in Keene range anywhere from $10 to $20. But some larger, more complicated puzzles can rise into the $40 to $50 range.
If you don’t have the budget for some new dog toys, or you don’t necessarily want to spend the money right off, not knowing if it would be something your dog is into, there are plenty of different interactive toys and puzzles you can make yourself, using materials you would already have at home.
Pinterest is a great resource for ideas for DIY dog puzzles, but even a Google search brings up a ton of suggestions, some as easy as filling a toilet paper tube with peanut butter, to more involved ideas using muffin tins and tennis balls.