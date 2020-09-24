Leaf peeping is the local lingo for enjoying nature’s autumn display of colors as the trees prepare to shed their leaves. This is the time of year for this region’s annual bout of art appreciation… nature’s art. For some of us, this means an automobile trip, for others it’s a walk in the woods — for many, it’s a combination of the two.
It’s all about the view, everything from mind-blowing, sweeping panoramas to the intensity of the close-ups. And some of the best views involve water bodies that double the pleasure by adding reflection.
Something as routine as a trip to work becomes a work of beauty during the last weeks of September and the first weeks of October around southern New England, so it’s no wonder people want to get in their cars and take a slow drive around the region and beyond. It can be a temporary source of frustration for motorists in a rush to get somewhere, but most of us learn to just relax and go with the flow, forced to adapt to enjoying the view.
Distracted driving is the order of the day when the trees decide to entertain us. And parking is a particular pleasure when the motorist finds one of those pullovers that offer large vistas painted with bright brilliant hues and pale pastels.
One of the great leaf-peeping rides in the area is across southern Vermont, from Brattleboro to Bennington on Route 9. It offers some spectacular foliage, including a chance to stop at the overlook on Hogback Mountain. Farther west, Woodford Mountain beacons, and then there’s Bennington and the opportunity to view the countryside from the height of the battlefield monument.
But why wait for that? The color spreads north to south, so many seek it out early by heading north to the Kanncamagus Highway (a.k.a. the “Kank” — Route 112 off Interstate 93). This 32-mile east-west highway through the White Mountain National Forest from Lincoln to Conway in New Hampshire offers pull-offs with some of the best views in the state. Take a picnic lunch and stop to eat it at the Sabbaday Falls picnic area where a short hike takes you to 40-foot falls into an emerald-green pothole that emerges as a horsetail slide into a tight gorge.
Closer to home, there’s Pack Monadnock off Route 101 in Peterborough, where the view might also include the annual raptor migration of birds of prey. This one offers the option to either drive or hike to the summit.
DIY leaf-peeping is looking at the map (try the Delorme Atlas & Gazetteer) to figure out local loops likely to offer good foliage viewing to create your own personalized mobile adventure. Route 9 north from Keene to Route 202 in Hillsborough, and then south to Route 101 in Peterborough, will bring you back to the starting point if you head west on 101, for instance.
When the big picture begins to seem same-old, same-old, it’s your cue to get out of the car and take a hike. For the ambitious, that may be Mount Monadnock, which will do both: get you up close and personal and then broaden the horizon. These days, it’s good to call ahead. Admittance to the state park and parking is by reservation (603) 899-8862. You’re more likely to get in on a weekday. Be aware, the crowds can be brutal on Columbus Day weekend.
Elsewhere, it’s a good bet to pick a trail that follows water. On a calm day, the reflection can be as good, or better, that the actual trees. It’s a great time of year for bug-free hiking, too, that won’t get you all sweaty.
However you choose to do it, a good camera is a great companion that will let you enjoy the scenery for the rest of the year.