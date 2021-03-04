Disc Golf: Where Traditional Sport Meets Ingenuity

If you see what looks like a round of ultimate Frisbee collided with tee time, it’s probably a game of disc golf.
It is similar to traditional golf, only instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use disc golf discs (which look like a small Frisbee) and aim for a disc golf basket (a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands).
The sport of disc golf evolved as an offshoot of the Frisbee craze. It started with people using Frisbees and aiming at targets made up of trees, trash cans, light poles, pipes or whatever else was handy.
The object of a game of disc golf is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket. Generally, a course is made up of nine or 18 holes. Players start at hole one and complete the course in order, playing through to the last hole. The player with the lowest total cumulative throws, wins.
One major difference between the two is that while traditional golf courses are on open, grassy terrain, disc golf courses can use a wide variety of terrain. Often, land not suitable for other park activities or development is the perfect terrain for a disc golf course. Disc golf, a game takes roughly two hours to play, is one of the most accessible sports for several reasons: it’s easy to learn and is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. If you can throw a Frisbee, you can play disc golf.
It’s also exploding in popularity. Today, there are more than 7,500 disc golf courses in the United States and millions of people who have played the game, according to the Disc Golf Association. Since 1976, there have been over 100,000 members of the Professional Disc Golf Association and players can compete in more than 3,500 sanctioned tournaments annually.
The Keene Disc Golf Club, formed in 2013, has an 18-hole course at Otter Brook State Park. President Bob Johnson is one of the people who would throw a Frisbee at a target like a trash can before he began playing the formal game. Now, after years of planning and thousands of hours of donated labor, the course has 18 holes on 40 acres leased from the Army Corps of Engineers, and nearly 100 members.
The club league hosts an annual tournament and a club championship. There is also a Sunday league during which disc golfers play with a random partner. The course is open year-round and there are no set hours.
The group’s focus is on the promotion of disc golf in the Monadnock Region and throughout New Hampshire by hosting regional tournaments, organizing local leagues and supporting the local disc golf community. Another goal is to create a second course.
Johnson has seen the popularity of the sport ramp up in the last five years, with new courses opening around the state.
“There’s more going on in disc golf than I’ve ever seen,” he said, noting he recently noticed registration for a tournament at a new course in Gill, Mass. “They sold out 90 slots in 41 seconds, and there is a 60-person wait list.”
The top player in disc golf, Paul McBeth, recently signed a $10 million contract.
“That would have been unthinkable three or four years ago,” Johnson said. “They also wouldn’t have done commentary on it, which they are now doing. If it’s not [broadcast] live, it’s up [online] within hours.”
The initial buy-in to the sport is less than $50. A set of discs contains a driver, a mid-range disc and a putter — players normally carry two of each. Johnson listed The Corner News in Keene as a place to both purchase discs and visit if you’ve lost a disc (the store keeps a lost and found).
It doesn’t cost anything to play at the Otter Brook course, but even pay-to-play games are only between $5 to $10 apiece. While there is a learning curve to the game, it’s not as lengthy as traditional golf.
“You have to play to get good,” Johnson said. “But you can become a pretty competent player much, much faster.”
One of the things Johnson enjoys most about the sport is the social benefits that go along with it.
“When I travel and I go to a course, I have my bag of discs and I look like a disc golfer,” Johnson said. “The next thing you know, I’m playing with a couple players. If you run into someone on the course and you don’t have discs, they will give you discs. It’s such a welcoming community.”
For more information about local disc golf, visit keenediscgolfclub.com or Otter Brook Disc Golf on Facebook.