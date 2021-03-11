Digital Farming: A Wave into the Future

In an era of digital technology, it shouldn’t be a surprise that many farms are starting to turn to online platforms — not only to sell their produce and products, but to help make their jobs easier and more efficient, share data with the government as well as fellow farmers and even reduce costs.
Also known as e-farming, e-agriculture or smart farming, digital farming has been growing in popularity in the agriculture industry. Farmers are relying on the internet and phone applications for many simple everyday things that even the average person uses them for: receiving market information, accessing bank accounts or online banking, and monitoring weather forecasts and growing conditions.
But there are also much more complicated and complex digital capabilities available out there such as digital pasture management, which involves GPS-capable ear tags for cattle. These have been found to help with monitoring cattle and where they are in the pastures; they are also scannable and provide data on the cattle much easier than a farmer having to physically find and read the tag number for information on the specific animal. This digital pasture management software is helpful in tracking things such as e-coli contamination too.
Another helpful technology many farms are using is smart irrigation. This has the capability of giving the farmer an easy way to schedule field waterings right from their cell phone or computer. There are even digital technologies available to help supply precise amounts of fertilizer, pesticides or herbicides to crops. These technologies can help save farms hundreds of dollars by helping them to not overuse and waste these products and water.
A popular and useful technology that benefits both farmers and communities is having an online platform for farmers to post the products they’re selling for the public to purchase. This has been most helpful over the past year amid the pandemic, providing an easy way for people to order fresh, local products from farmers while staying in the comfort and safety of their own homes.
Locally, Harvest to Market, an online platform based in Fitzwilliam, provides this service to connect farmers with customers. Using this online platform makes it easier for farms to sell their products and helps them reach a broader audience. Harvest to Market offers an easy-to-use platform, so farms don’t have to spend their time and money creating their own separate ordering platforms. It can also be a great place for buyers to connect with multiple farms offering a wider selection of products in one place. It’s akin to going to a farmer’s market, but instead offers the convenience of shopping right from your home. Harvest to Market’s mission is to empower the local food movement through the internet and facilitate the growth of local food relationships.
Local farms such as Phoenix Farm in Marlborough have their products listed on this online platform and customers are able to place orders right from the website and then can choose to pick them up at the Farmer’s Market in Keene on Tuesdays, or they have an option of delivery anywhere within 15 miles of the farm. Phoenix Farm offers frozen pork, lamb and mutton as well as chicken, duck and seasonal goose eggs.
Each farmer interested in this platform to sell their goods registers with Harvest to Market and can then list and maintain their online product inventory. Farmers have control over the order schedule, pick-up time and place, or can opt for delivery; consumers are able to order and pay directly through the site via Paypal.
For more information about Harvest to Market or the farms that have products available in this region and other areas, visit harvesttomarket.com, email contact@harvesttomarket.com, or call (603) 785-7722.