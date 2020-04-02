The daily news is inundated with information relating to coronavirus and COVID-19, along with ways to stay safe and healthy during this global pandemic. Much emphasis is put on the older generation, as well as those with underlying medical conditions. I’m well under 60 years old, and I know all about the medical issues of my immediate relatives.
But as I listened to the seemingly endless reports one evening last week, I couldn’t help but wonder if there are underlying medical conditions hiding somewhere deeper in my family tree. Perhaps there are ailments that afflicted great-grandparents or distant cousins.
My grandfather’s cousin once did a genealogy report for their family, which included a lot of research and old-fashioned detective work – sorting through physical town records and books, probably until her eyes crossed each other. Among the notable facts she found was that we’re descendants of Ulysses S. Grant and have family ties to the Native Americans who inhabited the West Deerfield/Shelburne Falls area of western Massachusetts.
That’s really cool, but I’ve always wanted to do my own genealogy research. That grandfather and his sleuthing cousin are on my mom’s side of the family. My father’s is yet unexplored in this way. What better time to do it, I figured, than when I’m confined to home and forced into social distancing.
And wouldn’t you know it, during one of the tv commercial breaks while watching the nightly news, there it was… “Get started with your family tree on ancestry.com today!” Ok then. Challenge accepted.
As the commercial states, it actually is easy to get started on ancestry.com. However, be prepared for a flood of information and make some time to sort through it. Under my specific name alone, there were almost 10 public records found via various sources – listing different places I’ve lived and even one that shows a database of high school yearbook photos (yikes).
As I entered more information, a whole virtual world was unfolding with records relating to my brother, my parents, grandparents. It’s amazing how much information exists by way of public records. There is some information missing, however – according to ancestry.com, my sister doesn’t exist in public records. A general internet search of her name, birthdate and the hospital in which she was born has verified that she, in fact, does, but this oversight on ancestry.com has created a whole arsenal of jokes within the family about a possible family-secret cover-up. I already told my sister I’d consider participating in a Netflix docuseries… if it comes to that.
I went a little further back in searching on my father’s side. I don’t have a terribly huge family, so it’s not been too daunting, but I’m finding information that goes back decades. And it passes through different states, from my native Massachusetts to my dad’s native Schoharie County in upstate New York. I’m eager to continue the search all the way back to our ancestors from Ireland. We’ve got some German and Dutch ancestry, as well, which will be interesting to learn more about.
Ancestry.com and other similar sites aren’t new, but times like those we’re currently in the midst of seem to lend themselves to self- and family-reflection. Plus, it can be refreshing to learn something new – try it for yourself! Who knows what you will (or won’t) find.