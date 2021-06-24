Just the other day I was reminiscing about bottle digging. I have no idea why it fascinated me so much as a child, but it did. For me, growing up
in the Monadnock Region we were always surrounded by old dumps on our property or the property of friends. So many stories to tell!
My earliest memory of bottle digging was when I was five years old. I was at my friend Aaron’s house in Francestown. They lived on a very old farm property. Aaron and I use to walk into the woods across from his house and comb through layers of old dump trash…that’s where it began. About a year or two later, my mom purchased a really old home in the center of Francestown. I have no idea why I was inclined to hop over the stonewall and start to randomly dig, but I did. Perhaps something was sticking out of the ground that peaked my interest. At that point I was around seven years old. My favorite find was a 1960’s Pepsi bottle (to me that was the bomb) and I still have it today.
Being in the business that I am in now owning a vintage shop, I meet so many wonderful people with incredible knowledge in certain areas. Take our good friend Klaus Jahnke for instance. Klaus grew up in Ashland, Massachusetts and was born in 1957. By the mid 1970’s Klaus and his best friend would spend every Sunday bottle digging. You talk about stories and information about bottles; Klaus is your dude!
I asked Klaus to give me a brief history of glass makers in New Hampshire. The oldest was Temple Glass. Temple Glass had a very short run from 1795-1797 (hence being the oldest in New England). Then there was Marlboro Street Glass Works in Keene which ran from 1815-1830’s. Then there was Stoddard Glass which ran from 1840-1870. These three glass makers are by far the most coveted from our area. At one point, Klaus stated he sold a Stoddard Glass bottle for $11,000.00! The prime era for bottles that commend good money are from the 1840’s-1850’s. By the 1850’s pontil marks on the bottom of bottles from being hand blown no longer existed as technology changed. Back in the day it would have been a master glass blower working in the “glass house” with four assistants (mostly young boys learning the trade).
Swampy areas, over banks or stone walls are prime places to “dig”. Trash was never thrown up a hill. Klaus explained to me what a “crying bottle” was. A crying bottle is a REALLY good bottle that is found that is broken. Bottles of those times were very thin. Glass flasks from this era are also very desirable. He told me to do a quick search of sold items on eBay looking for Cornucopia Eagle Flask. Sure enough, one from the 1800’s from Stoddard Glass came up that sold for $249.00.
There is just so much history on bottles. If you are thinking about starting to bottle dig, there are a few things to remember. Always ask permission to go onto “Posted Property”, never open a bottle that is sealed and full of something (you never know if it is caustic). Be careful climbing on an old dump site (there can be open pockets you could fall into). But, most of all have fun! It doesn’t matter what that age of the bottle is, as long as it excites you, just as my 1960’s Pepsi bottle did for me when I was seven. To this day, we still bottle dig and have taken our kids as well! Enjoy the great outdoors and history.