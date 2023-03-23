Different Coffee Roasting Practices

Making the perfect cup of coffee to some, is both an art and a science — roasting coffee beans, is no different.
Did you know you can roast your own coffee beans at home? A great benefit from doing so is that you’re sure to always have fresh coffee and once you get the hang of it, you can make them roasted to your preference.
The more you understand the science behind roasting a coffee bean to perfection, the better the outcome.
Roasting is a heat process that turns a green, spongy coffee bean into the fragrant, brown crunchy morsel we all love. The roasting helps bring out the aroma and flavor that is captured inside the green coffee bean.
Roasting causes chemical changes to take place as the beans are quickly brought to high temperatures and once they reach the required temperature, they are then quickly cooled to stop the roasting process. Once the roasting process is complete the beans should smell just like coffee and be ready to be ground and brewed.
There are three basic methods for roasting and baking coffee beans; slow-roasting, fast-roasting and then a combination of the two. There are also four main color categories of roasts; light, medium, medium-dark and dark.
The type of roast depends on what temperature the coffee beans are roasted at. Light roast coffee beans are roasted to 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while medium roast coffee beans reach an internal temperature of 400 to 430 degrees. Dark roast coffee beans are roasted between 430 and 450 degrees.
Roasting times for coffee beans vary depending on the method and size of the batch you are making, but you can expect the process to take around 10 minutes for small batches and 16 for larger batches.
When it comes to finding green coffee beans, they are widely available online and cost around $6 to $14/lb. The type, quality and where they are from will play a big part in what the price is.
Once you have your green coffee beans, you are ready to choose your home roasting method. There are several different methods to try out.
The first way would be roasting the coffee in a pan on the stove. If you are not interested in purchasing any extra gadgets or gizmos, this would be a great choice for you. But, keep in mind that this way can be more difficult to get the beans to reach the right temperature and to be evenly cooked.
The second method to roasting would be doing it in the oven. The same with the pan method, there is no need to purchase any other equipment, but it can be a very slow method and has a tendency to create a lot of smoke. If you have sensitive smoke alarms, or not a lot of ventilation, it might not be the best choice.
A third method, which almost seems made up, is using a popcorn popper. This method could be great to try out if you already have a popcorn popper. Or, if you would like a more automatic way to roast green beans without spending as much money on an actual coffee machine. Roasting in a popcorn popper means the beans will automatically rotate and you may find it easy to achieve the perfect roast. Keep in mind though, that popcorn poppers are not meant for roasting coffee beans and they may not have a long life if used frequently.
The fourth method to roasting would be using a coffee machine. These can be expensive and on the larger side, but if you find yourself roasting beans on a regular basis, it would probably be worth it. These machines are made specifically for roasting and are very simple and easy to use.
