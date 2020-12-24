Did Somebody Say Eggnog?

It’s creamy and sweet, almost like melted ice cream… definitely a one-of-a-kind flavor. It’s eggnog, and for most of us, it represents the taste of the holidays.
Growing up, a glass of eggnog before bed on Christmas Eve somehow made those “visions of sugarplums” in my dreams much more magical. Another glass while opening gifts on Christmas morning was the best thing to wash down the breakfast of my mom’s pumpkin bread. Those glasses of eggnog are still a personal tradition, but now they sometimes include a little bourbon or rum (yes, I’m of legal drinking age). It doesn’t have to be spiked, though, as it’s certainly perfect all on its own.
Store-bought eggnog has always been fantastic, but there’s something to be said for a homemade version; it doesn’t even matter that it takes a bit longer than the carton to get into your glass.
Here are recipes that, after the first time making them, became instant favorites among my family and friends. Cheers!
Homemade Eggnog
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 2 egg yolks
- ½ cup sugar, plus 2 Tbsp
- ¼ tsp salt
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp grated nutmeg
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Additional grated nutmeg for garnish
Instructions
Combine the eggs, egg yolks, sugar and salt in a heavy 3- or 4-quart pan, whisking until well-combined. Continue whisking while pouring the milk in a slow, steady stream until completely incorporated. Place the pan over the lowest possible heat setting; stir the mixture continuously until an instant-read thermometer reaches 160 °F and the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. This should take about 45 to 60 minutes. Once the mixture has thickened, strain it through a fine sieve into a large bowl to remove any possible cooked bits of egg. Add the vanilla extract and nutmeg, stirring to combine. Pour the mixture into a glass pitcher (or other container) and cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate until fully chilled — at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, pour the heavy cream into a bowl and whip until it forms soft peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the cold mixture until combined. Garnish with ground nutmeg (if desired).