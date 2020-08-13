Developing Healthy Habits

COVID-19 and its ensuing sedentary lifestyle has, for some, brought with it weight gain. Reported increases in the consumption carb-heavy foods and snacks, and even alcohol haven’t helped. Also contributing to the eating more, moving less lifestyle has been the stress of issues such as employment and thus financial uncertainty and strain on families spending more time at home.
While finding ways to exercise at home in addition to spending time outside can certainly help, starting or redeveloping healthy eating habits are also key. And it can be as easy as revamping the grocery shopping list and finding healthier recipes to make at home. Below is a fun, simple, healthy snack idea…
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
themediterraneandish.com/roasted-red-pepper-hummus-recipe
Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut in 1-inch strips
- 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced in half length-wise (optional)
- 2 cups cooked chickpeas (canned can be substituted if drained and rinsed)
- 2 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 5 Tbsp tahini paste
- 1 to 2 tsp sumac
- 1/2 to 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 lemon (juiced)
- 2 Tbsp toasted pine nuts (optional)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450 °F. Place the red bell pepper strips and jalapeno in a small baking dish or cast iron pan. Drizzle generously with olive oil. Bake in heated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and well-charred (check part-way and turn peppers over as needed.) Remove from oven and let cool. Drain from oil. In a food processor, combine the roasted bell peppers and jalapeno along with the chickpeas, garlic, tahini, sumac, smoked paprika and lemon juice. Add a little extra virgin olive oil and continue combining until you reach the desired creamy paste consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl; cover and chill. Serve with warm pita bread and/or sliced veggies.