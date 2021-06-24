Has the interior of your car collected more sand than the children building castles at your local beach? Or maybe your car’s paint job has been damaged by a long New England winter of ice and salty roads. And let’s not forget about that dog hair that just keeps piling up on your upholstery, layer upon layer.
If you’re feeling frustrated that your home vacuum just isn’t getting the job done properly, then a good car detailing might be the solution for your ride.
Professional car detailing is the process of cleaning an automobile to the point of restoring it back to like-new condition. Services are extremely thorough and can include both exterior and interior car detailing using proper cleaning techniques and quality cleaning products to get the job done right.
Prices for each service are generally set up by each business in advance and packages can often be custom-created by auto-detailing professionals to best meet the needs of the customer. Exterior services can include a by-hand wash and dry, paint claying, buffing and polishing, sealing and waxing. Interior services often involve vacuuming, scrubbing and brushing, steam cleaning, glass and leather cleaning, and perfuming.
“With our tools and our knowledge, we’re able to get cars back to new condition,” explained Nathan Carbone, owner of Carbone Pristine Detailing on Main Street in Keene. “We use tools like a compressed air gun, extraction system and even little brushes to get into every nook and cranny. Customers are always surprised we can get their car that clean.”
Carbone has been in business for 12 years but has worked in the detailing business since he was a sophomore in high school because he truly loves it. The business never slows down and he books appointments months in advance.
Exterior surfaces can take anywhere from six to 30 hours, depending on the amount of damage. Carbone works with a lot of car collectors and other local businesses on their vehicles. Once a customer sees the result, they usually come back again, many two or three times a year.
“It’s very rewarding to make something that looks [so bad] look like new again,” Carbone said. The customer reaction is his favorite part of the business, as well as the challenge he feels to always learn new tricks of the trade as vehicles change and evolve.
“I want to be the best,” he said.
Kevin Barnes is the owner of Alternative Detailing Solutions in Gilsum where he’s been officially in business for 10 years. But he’s been detailing cars in some way, shape, or form for 25 years, he said.
“As owner, I wear a lot of hats,” he said. “Team leader, trainer, marketing, you name it.”
He sees his busiest time of the year from April through November and all of his costs are based solely on what the clients want and need.
“We have longer-lasting results, safer products, and chemical usage,” Barnes said of the advantage of using a car detailing professional versus self-cleaning one’s own vehicle. “We have the knowledge, expertise, and tools to handle it all. We have a trained eye to detect problems early, before they become major or permanent.”
He said customers should expect a consultation to determine their concerns, needs, and goals. “We can find the right fit for each individual client,” he said. “We do have return customers. It’s because we’re open, honest, consistent, and high-quality. And we don’t shove everyone into a one-size-fits-all package. … The biggest misperception is that we’re just car cleaners -- car janitors. In reality, we specialize in preservation of your vehicle’s finish, your vehicle’s feel, and your vehicle’s value.”
To learn more about Carbone Pristine Detailing, visit carbonepristinedetailing.com. For more information on Alternative Detailing Solutions visit alternativedetailing.com.
Got Dirt?
Tips from the Pros at Mint Premium Car Wash
Learn more at mintpremiumcarwash.com
Can’t I Just Wash My Car at Home?
Washing your car at home may be the best option if you have time and don’t need much cleaning, but professional car washes use special ingredients to clean dust, residues, and offer rust prevention. In New England, salt residues collect under the car and other areas that can be best cleaned through an under wash at a full-service wash. Customers can save time, effort, and relax while their vehicle is being serviced.
Are Car Washes Harmful to the Environment?
Charity car washes in parking lots can be harmful to the environment. Many corrosive and toxic substances get deposited on streets and highways, ending up on cars and trucks. Parking lot and driveway car washes create wastewater that contains toxic hydrocarbons, oil, grease, and other suspended solids like brake dust that can flow directly into storm drains intended for rainwater.
These substances can end up in rivers, lakes, and waterways, causing harm to or even killing fish and aquatic life. MINT Premium Car Wash is environmentally friendly and recycles 100% of its water, using 60% less water than the average driveway car wash.
How Often Should I Wash My Car?
Some of the variables that determine the frequency of car washes are road conditions, driving wear and tear, weather, geographical location, and personal preference. In general, MINT recommends washing about twice a month, more frequently during the winter, and applying a wax and including under wash at least every other wash. This will add a protective shine to your car’s finish and keep it looking like new. Weather conditions play a major role in how often and your car should be washed.
Does Waxing My Car Really Help?
Waxing has been scientifically proven to harden and protect the car’s finish from the ultra-violet rays of the sun. If used regularly, waxing produces an appearance of a hand-waxed finish. Special window and glass waxes also protect the car from wear and tear, providing water resistance to rain.