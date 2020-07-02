I had read in The Sentinel that some of the downtown Keene ash trees were going to be removed because they were infested with the Emerald Ash Borer beetles that have tenaciously crept into this state. I wasn’t quite prepared for what the removal would look like though.
I drove into Keene from my Dublin dining room office last week and there was a vast empty median that just a week ago had those lovely ash trees. I remember when they were planted (maybe 20 years ago?). Anyway, the city is planning on re-planting on the median with another type of tree that will hopefully be disease and pest resistant.
The ash trees had initially been planted to offset the losses Keene had been enduring for decades… The Elm City was rapidly, in tree years, losing all of its grand old elm trees due to Dutch Elm disease. And, oh, were they indeed grand! I think there might still be a couple left in town but I’m not entirely sure. I remember within the last two years (or so) a big old granddaddy coming down on Winchester Street near the college; that’s the last one that immediately comes to mind for me.
The stature and weeping nature of elm trees have always struck me as evocatively romantic. Massively tall, even though the tree was usually planted in the green strip between the street and sidewalk, their cascading branches would shade the entire width of the street and even create elm canopies when two met in parallel from either side. The look reminds me of the live oaks draped in Spanish moss in the south. A gardener couldn’t ask for a more resplendent example of garden structure.
I had a nice chat with Yvonne Spalthoff from Elm Research Institute which, if you don’t know, is based right in Keene. Their entire reason for being is the preservation and hybridization of the beloved elm tree. Helmed by John Hansel, grandfather of Keene’s current mayor, George Hansel, the Institute is famous for creating the American Liberty Elm… a cultivar that is resistant to the Dutch Elm disease. And what a noble cause it is for any of us who appreciate the “roots” of our horticultural heritage.
The Asian-originated Dutch Elm disease has all but wiped out the majestic trees and Elm Research has been creating various versions of the Liberty for years now. Their current great Elm hope is the Herbie elm. A clone from a 250-year-old elm in Yarmouth, Maine — nicknamed Herbie — they’ve got high hopes for it and it’s recently gotten a decent amount of press nationally. And I’m hoping, with its hometown newspaper soon too.
Interestingly, there are still tons of elms in Keene and throughout the Monadnock region, but they’re all young ones. From my recollection and personal experience, the “suckers” and offspring of mature elms live about 15 years and then suddenly succumb to Dutch Elm disease.
At my previous Court St., Keene home, I had two in my back yard. One errantly hugged the granite foundation of the big house and the other was in the middle of the back yard. I’m guessing there was a big old elm there at one time and these were children or grandchildren. I let them both grow… even the one that was a threat to the foundation apron. In the back of my mind, I wondered if they’d be able to survive. Sure enough, in two sequential summers, they both leafed out and then rapidly the leaves turned brown and the trees were dead. Probably not a bad thing for my foundation but heartbreaking, nonetheless.
You know what tree we’ve got plenty of here in Dublin and elsewhere? The indefatigable oak tree. My God, they’re everywhere. And, they are tougher than tough. Cripes, even their leaves hang on well past foliage season, and do they ever decompose? I’m still cleaning out leathery dead oak leaves in every crevice of the property here. Aside from their annoying catkins falling everywhere in the spring, they’ve got the stature of an elm if not the drape and romanticism. I tell you, though, those leaves ought to be our next great compostable material for disposable shopping bags. Shred ‘em up, shape ‘em and replace styrofoam with them! The oak is an impressive hardwood tree species. Although for me, they’ll never match Eugene O’Neill’s “Desire Under the Elms.”