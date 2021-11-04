Designer Cat Towers

If you are a cat owner, you may be aware that one of their favorite things to do is to be up in higher places. This is a natural instinct that they have. They not only use it as a way to feel safe and out of harm’s way, but they are also natural hunters, and this gives them the advantage of being able to see all around them and their “pray” below. They are like little surveillance cameras on legs.
As indoor cats, they are not getting much of that hunting done, nor do they have too many predators — unless they have other cat or dog siblings, with whom they don’t get along — but it is still in their instinct to be able to do these things that feel natural to them.
Giving your cat the ability to practice these natural instincts not only increases their happiness, but it also keeps them active and helps their minds stay stimulated, but allowing them to jump on counters, tables and shelves, is not always ideal. Not only can it be unsanitary, but hazardous to breakables or collectibles.
To help keep the pets off forbidden surfaces, cat trees and other kinds of pet furniture had become popular options for pet owners. The unfortunate downfall of these types of things are the fact that they can be bulky and huge and take up quite a bit a room. They are not always a great option, especially for apartment living. Not to mention they aren’t eye-catching or match with one’s decor.
A better option that is continually rising in popularity are cat shelves and cat perches. These are shelves or other types of flat surfaces that are affixed to the wall, where a cat can sit, stand or lay on it. There are also other options that are almost like a cat playground or gym, offering them more excitement with bridges, beds and ladders, even feeding platforms and catwalks, all installed on a wall or multiple walls.
These installations allow cats to have their high-up perches and lookouts, and they remain out of the way of humans for the most part, taking up practically no floor space.
Some of these cat shelves not only provide your cats with a place to rest their paws, but they can look super chic or blend in with your home decor — you may forget that they are just for the cats.
Some important things to remember when looking for and installing cat shelves:
Make sure you find something that is appropriate for the age and weight of your cat. You don’t want a heavier cat to fall from a high perch and hurt themselves.
Make sure the shelf is installed properly and isn’t uneven or loose. If something wiggles or wobbles, or seems a little shaky, chances are your cat is not going to feel secure jumping up there.
Always have a starting shelf low enough for your cat to be able to easily get onto. An older cat or heavier cat will not be able to jump as high as a younger or smaller cat. If it is too hard to use, it is likely that your cat will not use it.
If the thought of cat shelves or more attractive cat play spaces is up your alley, but you don’t want to install anything on your walls, there are some other options if you don’t mind losing a little bit of floor space.
Free-standing cat shelf units: These look quite a bit like a bookshelf but are made specifically for cats. Usually, the shelf part is carpeted and they are made in a way that the cat can easily go from one shelf to the other.
Cat trees that look like actual trees: These aren’t your average every day cat trees. They have leaves and branches and the cats can use them and almost feel like they are hiding out in a real tree outside. They look great tucked in a corner — almost like a house plant.
Cardboard cat scratcher houses: A fun, cheaper option. These are big seasonal items for places like Target and Aldi. You can find anything from a kitty haunted house, or a sweet little gingerbread house, to a taco truck! The great part about these cat houses is that they are cardboard, and once they get ratty and old, or no longer match your decor, you can throw them out in the recycling bin and get a new one.