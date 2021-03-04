Design Collection Highlights International Women’s Day

With the eyes of the world upon a day celebrating women next week, a local eco-friendly artwear brand decided to stand out and be seen.
The Mountain, based in Marlborough, announced its International Women’s Day Collection this month, which showcases 12 new original t-shirt, mug and tumbler designs with three artistic themes (watercolor, line drawing and collage) and a variety of color palettes created by an all-female team of designers at the company.
Marked on March 8, International Women’s Day recognizes and honors the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women.
The conversation for the collection started in December of 2020 when Roger Doyon, Mountain’s vice president of e-commerce; Lindsey Hayes, vice president of global sales; Michelle Hendelman, trade marketing manager; and Gary Wheeler, product development manager, met to explore themes outside of the common holidays and plan focused product launches around days with cultural or social significance.
“International Women’s Day stood out as an opportunity to tell a compelling story of women’s empowerment,” Hayes said, noting that after that conversation, everything moved quickly. “Fortunately for us, there was a group of passionate women [designers] who grasped on this idea and started to create the range accordingly.”
After some design reviewing and tweaking, choosing of color palettes and product ranges, the designs were put into print and launched on The Mountain website (themountain.com) for sale. The collection is the third product range the company has launched this year — three more will hit the site by the end of May.
“This [collection] has received the most notable interest — from press, consumers and major accounts,” Hayes said. “There have been a lot of people highlighting their connectivity with this day or theme as a whole.”
Social media has been and will be an important platform to showcase the collection.
“Influencers on Instagram who are people in [The Mountain] network will be wearing our shirts on that day and telling their stories as well,” Hendelman said.
The Mountain artist Meg Fleming, who led the design team for the collection, explained designs explore “themes of positivity, strength through simplicity and visual diversity.”
Kate Chestna, another artist on The Mountain design team, described the designs as universal, depicting human forms “without focusing specifically on gender, race or age in order to create a welcoming and supportive space for all.”
“The key themes that came out [of this collection] weren’t just about women,” Hayes said. “They are about all genders, the idea that powerful women can be supported by men.”
Musicians, fashion influencers, fitness gurus, actors, activists and others will be helping The Mountain celebrate on March 8. Those interested are invited to join The Mountain on its social media profiles, via #Mountain4Women in social, and on its website (themountain.com) for a variety of T-shirt reveals and giveaways that include an International Women’s Day sweepstakes (which runs March 4 through 10), where 25 people will win a prize from the International Women’s Day collection.
“This collection provides such a different point of view of diversity, that we all come in different shapes and sizes and have different skin colors,” Hayes said. “This is one of the best [product] ranges we’ve created as a group.”