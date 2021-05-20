Derrick Jordan TV Show

Derrick’s Jordan’s passion for world music has struck a chord around the globe.
The Putney-based singer-songwriter/composer and musician is coming up on airing the 100th episode of his TV program, “The World Fusion Show,” on Brattleboro Community Television next month.
Jordan has served as host and producer of the world music program, also a podcast, since creating it nearly four years ago this July.
The show, which airs once every two weeks, features interviews, video clips and live in-studio playing with musicians and composers from around the world. Jordan, a recording artist on Worldsoul Records and a performer with many bands in the Brattleboro area for the past 40 years, plays electric violin, percussion, guitar, piano, and kalimba (thumb piano) and ngoni (West African lute).
“It never crossed my mind to be the host of a TV show,” said Jordan. A music teacher for 14 years, he had experience talking in front of an audience, and with many connections in the world music arena, he thought it would be a good idea to host a show and promote and present the world music he loves.
“I started planning it in my head, running simulations of the show for almost two years until I figured out my opening and closing lines and the show’s format—everything,” he said. “I realized I could do this.”
He hired a video producer and audio engineer and approached the local television station.
“I couldn’t have done it without their help,” he said of BCTV.
He had no experience interviewing musicians, so his next step was to study up by watching YouTube videos of pros like Katie Couric and Larry King at work.
At the end of the 30-minute show is Jordan’s favorite part: improvised playing with the musicians he interviews, sometimes an original piece of his or of his guest’s.
The musicians he interviews come from far-off locations as Thailand, China and India—recently, he interviewed a klezmer group from Denmark for the show.
“Part of the idea of this show was to have (an audience) around the world,” said Jordan.
Some musicians (many are friends he has met on his world travels) visit the studio while on tour; others he invites from the Boston area; and he also asks guests to suggest future musicians to bring on the show. Even more he finds on social media, like the Arctic Siberian duo and “America’s Got Talent” contestant, OLOX, who appeared on the show this year.
During the pandemic, Jordan recorded a virtual version of the show and he plans to invite guests back to the studio this summer.
To maintain continuity with musicians performing on the show from the other side of the globe, Jordan dubs the sound of him playing along with their performance video they send him ahead of recording time.
“It makes it seem live,” he said.
“The World Fusion Show” now has national and worldwide recognition: it won an award in Public Access Television for the Best Entertainment and Arts Series in 2019 and has been shown on more than 100 television stations in 26 states. The show has 60,000 views on YouTube and Facebook and the podcast (on Soundcloud and iTunes) has 30,000 listens.
The show is also part of a promotion in New Delhi, India, where short excerpts of live music jams are run on a TV Internet music station that has 200 million viewers.
This summer, Jordan is focusing on returning to recording in the studio, side-by-side with fellow world musicians.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to improvising with guests,” he said. “Audiences like it the best.”