Deer Hunters Are Out In Force

The regular firearms season for whitetail deer is underway. Often referred to as rifle season, it began November 10 and runs through December 5. The state’s deer herd is an estimated 100,000 animals and there are almost 50,000 licensed hunters in New Hampshire. Not all of them will put venison in the freezer. Last year hunters tagged 13,044 deer, a six percent increase from the previous year and the fourth highest deer kill since the state began keeping records in 1922. In an early count of this year’s archer success, the deer kill was twenty percent less than last year at the same time. Weather and plentiful food sources likely played a part in the decrease.
The regular firearms season for deer is one of three overlapping deer seasons in the Granite State. An archery season runs from September 15 to December 15. During that time span there is both the regular firearm season and an 11-day muzzleloader rifle season when hunters can use a single shot muzzleloader black powder rifle. That muzzleloader season just ended. It ran from October 30 through November 9.
During those two firearms seasons there are a limited number of days at the start of each season when deer of either sex are fair game before it becomes bucks (antlered deer) only hunting. Here in the Keene Area ( WMUs (wildlife management areas) H1, H2 and K) the first three days of each firearms season are “any deer” days.
Hunters are allowed to take one deer by firearm. Archers are allowed one deer of either sex and they may purchase a second “special archery deer permit” that allows them to also take one antlered deer. A limited number of antlerless permits are also allotted for WMUs L and M in the southeastern portion of the state.
Many of the state’s deer hunters are keeping “Hunter Survey” diaries for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, recording the number of deer and other wildlife species they see during their time in the woods. Archery hunters reported sightings of furbearers like red fox, grey fox, fisher and bobcat. Muzzleloader hunters were asked to report sightings of deer, bear, moose and bobcat.
The information is used to track the abundance and distribution of these wildlife species and is important for the state’s wildlife management programs.
A youth hunt for youngsters under the age of 16 and accompanied by a licensed adult took place during the October 23-24 weekend. New Hampshire also allows people who want to try hunting to purchase an apprentice license that provides they must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter. That apprentice license is a one-year exception to the requirement that new hunters must take a mandatory hunter education course.
New Hampshire does not mandate the wearing of articles of hunter orange clothing, but strongly suggests it. Hunter orange vests and hats are widely available at stores and a good idea for hikers and others recreating in the outdoors during the hunting seasons. Hunter orange collars and /or vests, as well as a bell, are also a good way to keep pets safe in the outdoors.
Deer meat, also called venison, is delicious, organic, low fat protein. Many hunters share their good fortune with friends and neighbors and some donate venison or moose meat to a “Hunt For The Hungry” program run by the New Hampshire Food Bank, which distributes it to food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and group homes in the state. Last year hunters donated 2,000 pounds of deer and moose meat to the program.