Ever wanted to try your hand at deep pour epoxy resin crafting?
Synthetic resin has been made since the early 20th century. Epoxy resin is a particular type of plastic resin which you can buy in a two-part liquid. It is really forgiving of temperature and conditions and there are no VOCs (volatile organic compounds) associated with it because nothing evaporates from it when it dries. It is a very user-friendly material that is generally safe.
It is great structurally, it’s transparent and you can tint it any color. It also doesn’t shrink when you cure it. Though a popular use of it currently is to make river tables, there are many other crafty uses for it such as jewelry and other things you can make from a mold.
You may have seen the many circulating videos of things like river tables being made. These consist of large pieces of wood being fused together or filled in with gallons of epoxy resin and made to look like magical pieces of artwork.
Though these videos look very simple and easy, trying a new hobby like this can be hard without previous experience or even full instructions. It may even be dangerous, said Wade Smith, one of the directors of Mill Hollow Works in Keene. “People have started fires in their houses.”
Smith advises that it can also be expensive and epoxy runs at about $300 a gallon. “Start learning the material before you jump into this huge investment of resin,” he advises.
One way to get some experience with this form of craft is to attend a class. Mill Hollow Works offers deep pour epoxy resin classes in the spring and the fall. “I try to teach people about the uses of epoxy and give people an introduction to use them,” Smith, the instructor said.
Mill Hollow Works launched in January 2017 and offers many more courses than just the epoxy resin course. They offer courses on gardening, fiber arts, working with wood, working on your own house and more. “We always had an idea and vision of bringing these sorts of heritage craft classes to our hometown. It was a way of giving back to our community but also looking at our own history and our strengths and seeing how we could use those to the betterment of our community.” Heather Holloway, the other director of Mill Hollow Works, explained.
“Using local instructors is very important to us because, again going back to the history of this region, good salt of the earth people that work with their hands, artisans and basketweavers, should be able to make a living by doing that. It was a beautiful way we thought to honor our community, to build more community and strengthen connection to our region.”
Holloway added that they limit most of their classes to around 6 to 8 people. “A smaller class makes for a richer experience.” If there is a large interest in a certain class, they will most likely add more sessions in the future to allow everyone to get a chance to learn what they are interested in. “If there is a huge customer demand we may do them every month,” Smith said.
The next deep pour epoxy resin classes are scheduled for the month of March.
The first introduction course — where you will learn by making coasters — runs from March 15 through 29. There are three classes total and they will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In these classes you will be experimenting with different resins, different formulations and different additives.
The second course is a little more advanced and builds off of the first course. In this class you will be making a serving tray using live edge, local wood. The course is scheduled for March 17 through 31 and will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For each of these classes, participants are strongly encouraged to bring any design elements they may want to use but Mill Hollow Works will have things such as mosses, stones and wood available.
Mill Hollow Works is at 63 Emerald St., Keene. For more information on the courses offered or to sign up. visit www.millhollowworks.org.