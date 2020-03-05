Decorating for Less: Doable with DIY Projects

Is your house tired and in need of a few decorating tweaks? Sure, you can find all kinds of ready-made furniture and accessories, but you don’t necessarily want to raid your cash stash to breathe new life into that well-lived-in room.
You could hire a professional decorator to change your floor plan or suggest new window treatments, or even rethink your appliance-laden kitchen. However, if you want to save money, the least expensive way is simply to do it yourself. But alas, maybe you don’t think you have the skills to make it happen. Fortunately, there are dozens of how-to classes available locally that can help you to become your own decorating superstar.
A possible place to begin your design journey is Home Depot. Painting is the easiest and least expensive way to change the look of any room. New wall colors can make a huge difference, and it’s surprising how just painting even one accent wall can liven up a tired room. If you want to get involved in other projects, the home improvement store has classes on just about everything – learn how to install tile flooring, hang fans or light fixtures, and repair a leaky toilet. There is even a class on building a succulent planter set, which includes learning to operate a circular saw, gaining the skills to plan projects and the best safety practices for using power tools. For further information on how to register for any of these classes, call (603) 355-2113.
Maybe you aren’t ready for these ladder climbing projects just yet. There are lots of other classes for creating decorative items that can add pizzazz to your décor. To make an attractive string art wall hanging, a class will be held at The Summit Winery in Westmoreland on April 23. Or perhaps you’re interested in learning how to sew, or to hone your sewing skills; this is possible via Keene Community Education. This organization offers classes from beginner to advanced sewing, as well as other classes such as decorative stained glass and glass art. For more information, call (603) 357-0088.
Speaking of glass, there is an art glass studio located at 99 Main St., Marlborough, that offers classes in glass blowing. If handling hot glass sounds daunting, then consider that they have taught children as young as 7 years old. All classes are scheduled at mutually convenient times, except for Mondays and Tuesdays. Imagine taking a hot “blob” of glass, and creating your own unique item – a tumbler, a bowl, a Christmas ornament, a vase, a pitcher or any object d’art of your choice. If you still feel uneasy about handling hot glass, you can visit the studio and be a no-strings-attached observer. Just think, you can create your own glass masterpieces to enhance your home, while claiming creative bragging rights… clearly a win-win.
One of the instructors there, Jordana Korsen, has been working with glass and teaching since 1992. She said she loves glass and instructing students in this medium.
“It’s as much about education as it is about creativity,” she said. “But mostly it’s about camaraderie, a chance to be creative with other people.”
Fees range from $50 to $150, depending upon the complexity of your project. Email them at hotglassmama@msn.com for more information.
Take these local classes or check out the zillions of how-to videos online. Consider the excitement of rearranging furniture, stitching your own curtains or pillows, creating a picture gallery wall, adding a self-stick tile backsplash to the kitchen, reorganizing prized possessions, or even daring to encourage your kids to turn one of your walls into an artistic graffiti creation. You can do it… and without breaking the bank.