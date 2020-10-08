Decluttering to Recharge the Mind

Have you been avoiding cleaning your basement, attic or garage because the task seems too daunting? It’s more than possible to declutter and re-organize these spaces—they really don’t need to be a junk catch-all. With some planning, any space can be functional and more importantly, valuable to yours and your family’s overall wellbeing. Making sure the project is done in a way that feels manageable is the key.
Here are some of the best tips to follow when doing these tasks, to make them feel easier and get them done faster.
Before you even enter the space, consider how it will be used.
“People jump in before planning it out. You need the big picture,” said Carol Martin-Ward, a certified professional organizer and owner of Manchester-based Practical Organizing Solutions.
“Figure out your goal or vision of this space and ask, ‘How will it improve my life if I declutter? Why am I doing this?”
Martin-Ward also suggests determining who else will be impacted by the cleanout.
“If your family is using the space, do you need their input or consent?” she said. “Knowing ahead of time if you can ditch the sporting goods, for example, is helpful.”
Will the newly cleared area be used for something specific, like a tool shed? Or will its purpose continue to be a storage space? If it will be storage space, what will you store? Knowing how it’s going to be used is the best way to be sure what needs to go back in it and where those items should be located.
If you are storing valuable items such as papers or photos in an attic, garage or basement, Martin-Ward suggests keeping in mind whether they could be damaged by dampness or rodent infestation, and plan accordingly. There are plenty of archival storage options for these items.
“A basement gets moldy and can flood, so you probably want to store these types of things on a top shelf, for instance,” she said. “They really need to be stored in a dry place.”
Once you’ve determined how the space will be used, Martin-Ward urges avoiding the “all-or-nothing” planning.
“It will take more than a day,” she said. “People are overwhelmed and want to get it done. They need to have patience.”
You can plan to clear out half of the garage or a section of the attic to start. “Better that than having a job half-completed,” Martin-Ward said. “All-or-nothing thinking gets people into trouble. Be realistic in your expectations.”
Many of us see clutter as an embarrassment, but Martin-Ward disagrees, noting that “it’s natural to accumulate stuff.”
The next step in reorganization is getting your supplies in place.
Markers, labels, bags, boxes and bins would be needed for initial sorting. As things are removed from the space, create an inventory of those items. That way, it’s easy to see what all was in the area and where things were.
It’s simple to divide items into three piles: keep, sell/donate, recycle/trash. The “keep” pile can be sorted into smaller piles. So, say you wind up with sports equipment, Christmas decorations, memorabilia, garden tools, hardware and household items (paper and canned goods, cleaning supplies, etc.) in that pile—Martin-Ward suggests deciding the best place to put all of these items back.
She has noticed it’s more difficult for some people to discard items to which they have an emotional attachment.
“We put those things in the ‘I don’t know’ area and revisit,” she said.
Before anything gets put back in the space, it’s important to know how big that space really is. That can make it easier to choose shelving or other storage solutions and determine what can go back in the space and what needs to be stored elsewhere if it’s going to be kept.
Also, make sure any shelving is optimized for the way they need to be used. Should they be vertical or horizontal? Do they need to lock or be attached to the wall? What will be stored on them? These things all need to be considered before purchasing shelving units; and when you do, it’s best not to skimp on quality.
What can’t be stored on shelves can go into containers. Martin-Ward suggests barrels for sporting goods such as bats and balls, racks for mops and brooms and clear bins for smaller items.
“Things almost dictate how they need to be organized,” she said, adding that bins should be labeled with the date the contents were last sorted. “That’s important.”
That way, you can revisit the reorganization process in a year and stay on top of it. “I say purge early and purge often,” Martin-Ward said.
While you’re at it, before you return things to the space, make sure to clean it.
According to Martin-Ward, “you’ll be more motivated to organize and use the space if you dust, vacuum the floors and wipe the shelves.” And accessibility is crucial. Stacking heavy bins can make that difficult and could be a deterrent to organizing.
“If someone is older or has back issues, or if someone is physically challenged, items should be within arm’s reach,” she said.
Re-organizing doesn’t need to be an unpleasant activity either.
“Get someone to help and make it fun,” Martin Ward. “Play music, make it a game, give yourself a reward when it’s complete.”