December to Remember

Do you hear what I hear? Sleighbells jingling… reindeer hooves clacking… Santa Claus. All the sounds of the season are coming to Billings Farm & Museum beginning this weekend.
The holiday traditions of 19th century New England will engulf the farm in Woodstock, Vt. with Christmas at the Farm celebrations and themed activities to be held on weekends throughout December (Dec. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13), and then daily from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2021 (excluding Christmas Day), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An authentically decorated farmhouse parlor will transport visitors to Victorian times, where they can enjoy holiday stories. Candle-dipping and cooking demonstrations of various holiday foods and gingerbread offer a full traditional experience.
Visitors are encouraged to bundle up and take to the farm fields, too, with snowshoes. It’s a traditional pastime, and one that is perfectly suited for the region. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow some from Billings. Later, warm up with a cup of wassail (hot mulled cider) and homemade cider donuts.
Billings’ holiday celebrations will feature online components this year, including a baking/cooking demonstration and workshop with Chef Emery. On Dec. 5 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), learn how to make holiday cookies and teas. Chef Emery will make two different types of each, using local dried herbs and fruits as well as local jams.
The Woodstock Vermont Film Series is streaming several documentaries online: “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” (Dec. 3 to 6); “The Last Ice” (Dec. 17 to 20); and “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” (Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 2021). Travel the world with these films, all without leaving your living room.
December will also be a time for some additional education, courtesy of Billings Farm. Owned and operated by the nonprofit Woodstock Foundation Inc., Billings offers a lot of educational opportunities at the farm and now online.
Family Wednesdays target students who are learning remotely. Each week throughout the month will focus on a different farm theme. Learn more about the animals, see objects from the museum’s various collections, learn some crafts at home, hear stories read aloud and more. Chickens will be the focus on Dec. 2; Draft Animal Power on Dec. 9; and Giddy Goats on Dec. 16.
For more information about these programs and all of Billings Farm’s holiday celebrations, visit billingsfarm.org. Find them on Facebook too: facebook.com/billingsfarmmuseum, and Instagram: @billingsfarm.