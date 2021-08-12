Several years ago I noticed a most unusual plant at the Achille Agway in Keene. Not for sale mind you. It was growing right next to the exit driveway. Leafy and robust yet maybe only 18” high. The dark greenish gray leaves were interrupted throughout the wide spread by these gorgeous upright white blooms that looked very similar to Angel’s Trumpet (Brugmansia.) I asked the store’s manager at the time, Dana Moss, what she knew about them and it turned out they were giving these easy to grow plants a try. She was pretty sure they were related to Brugmansia and warned me as I departed not to take any cuttings! She must have been reading my mind. She was pretty darn sharp.
Anyway, Datura is native to South America and is indeed related to Angel’s Trumpet. While Angel’s Trumpet Brugmansia can grow into small trees with nodding trumpet flowers, Datura has mostly upward facing, equally large blooms and the plant stems stay soft and fleshy. I came across 4” pots of them this year and decided to give them a whirl… a yellow and a two-toned purple and white variety. I figured my investment wasn’t huge and I was interested to see if I loved them as much as I do the more tree-like Brugmansia.
They’re fast growers just like their cousins and I’ve got both plants in one large pot since purple and yellow go well together. I underplanted with a dark purple Supertunia and both the petunia and Datura blooms are coming on strong. The flowers are both doubles it turns out and they’re quite striking. I’m getting a bit of pest damage on the leaves I noticed. Just small round chew holes that I’m thinking are those little metallic-shelled beetles but haven’t actually spotted the culprit.
Two things of note about Datura: Every part of the plant is quite poisonous. This is perhaps why Wikipedia said some alternate names for it are devil’s weed, devil’s trumpet and hell’s bells! Particularly the flowers and seeds, when ingested, can cause arrythmia, respiratory failure, hallucinations and psychosis as well as death. Datura has been used as a poison and as a psychoactive drug in some ritualistic settings. Well, alrighty then! So, if you’ve got young children or pets who might be tempted to nibble on plant material, I’d stay away from it. Pet-wise, though, in my experience (currently two dogs, two cats, four chickens and fifty guppies,) you can successfully grow plants with pets if they’re introduced to having plants around right from the beginning of your parenting the furry ones. Same with houseplants and vases full of flowers, if you’ve always got some in your house, most pets will just ignore them with the exception of any plants that appear grass-like. All four of my four legged friends love to chew on grasses.
The final thing I wanted to mention about Datura is that you can winter it over just like my other tropical favorites, Brugmansia and Agapanthus. I’ve long ago stopped trying to keep them fully leaved during our dry cold winters here. When I used to attempt this, they always dropped their leaves despite my best efforts and often developed spider mites. Now, instead, I just cut them all way back and put them someplace dark and cool… just not below freezing. My chicken house is perfect for this but if you’ve got an attached garage, that would work or under the stairs in your basement bulkhead. Maybe twice during the winter I’ll give the dormant plants a drink of water but that’s it. You want them to stay dormant until spring.
Maybe add Datura to your list of container plants for next year. Gorgeous, easy plant that will ad a tropical vibe to your pad.