Nearly 250 years ago, Keene played an important role in the establishment of Dartmouth College. On Oct. 22, 1770, the first meeting of the Trustees of Dartmouth College was held in the parlor of the Wyman Tavern. Six of the trustees traveled to Keene from Connecticut and one came from Exeter. At their first meeting, the group authorized the Rev. Eleazar Wheelock to run the college, also approving a donation of 400 acres of land to house it in Hanover.
Today, the Wyman Tavern, located on Main Street in Keene, is owned by the Historical Society of Cheshire County and operated as a historic house museum. The Historical Society and the Dartmouth Club of Southwest New Hampshire are collaborating to mark the “sestercentennial” of the historic meeting later this year.
While it’s temporarily closed right now, plans still stand for the Wyman Tavern Museum to be open during the summer months for tours and special events to discover the 18th century history of Keene. Next door to the Wyman Tavern, the Bruder House (1839) also serves as a venue for programs of the Historical Society.
May 23, 10 a.m. – Springtime Open House
Spring is in the air at the Wyman Tavern Museum. This Memorial Day Weekend, families are encouraged to come and help plant the kitchen garden for use this summer. Special Colonial-era guest, Hepzibah Crossfield will make an appearance to show visitors how women cooked by an open hearth in the late 18th century. The Wyman Tavern Museum will be open for family-friendly tours as well. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children – the fee includes a tour of the tavern, a planting from the Colonial garden and a sample of the day’s meal.
June 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Colonial Faire
An 18th century village will come to life at the Wyman Tavern. Traditional craftspeople will demonstrate crafts such as barrel making, leather punching and tool making. There will be family-friendly activities including games of skill, crafts, music and dancing. The event is supported, in part, by the N.H. State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Admission is $10 for adults; kids are free.
July 19, 2 p.m. – Sip N’ Learn Hour, Switchel and Shurb
Enjoy a quick history of some interesting 18th century beverages before sampling them. The cost is $8 per person, which includes a tour of the tavern.
Aug. 1, 1-5 p.m. – Wyman Tavern Brew Fest
The Brew Fest will feature about 25 local and regional craft brewers and distillers. The event offers a backyard feel as well as food trucks and live music. And Luca Paris of Luca’s Mediterranean Café will emcee a series of cooking demonstrations throughout the day. Tickets range from $35 to $60.
Aug. 20, 2 p.m. – A Pirate in Keene: The Colorful Life of Capt. William Wyman
Join Becky Barton at the Bruder House when she reveals what her eight years of research has discovered about Capt. William Wymans’ life. Born on the eve of the American Revolution and dead before the War of 1812, this Keene native and youngest son of Col. Issac Wyman and wife Sarah (Wells) Wyman, made his mark on the high seas sailing out of New Orleans. His marriage to divorcee Mary (Capen) Fowle appeared happy and together the couple had two daughters. Capt. Wyman lived in the Wyman Tavern while his impressive brick mansion, now Elliot Hall, was being built, funded by his profitable voyages. But was he a pirate, a privateer or part of the slave trade? Come hear what Becky has uncovered and decide for yourself.
Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – Baking at the Bruder House
Emilia Whippie Prior will demonstrate how to bake in a hearth oven. Firedog Breads will talk about early varieties of corn and grain. Fees TBD.
September (date and time TBD) – Sip N’ Learn Hour: Tea
Enjoy a quick history of the international tea trade of the 18th century and enjoy some samples. The cost is $8 per person, which includes a tour of the tavern.
Oct. 2, 7-8:30 p.m. – Candlelight Open House, Sip n’ Learn Series: Hot Chocolate
This annual event offers an opportunity to view the warmth and charm of two Keene landmarks – the Wyman Tavern Museum and the Horatio Colony House – as they were before electricity and lit only with candles.
Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – Colonial Cooking Demonstration
To be held at the Bruder House, this program will feature 1770s housekeeper Hepzibah Crossfield, who will demonstrate the art of hearth cooking.
Oct. 22 – 250th Anniversary of the First Meeting of the Dartmouth Trustees
The Dartmouth Club of Southwest New Hampshire and the Historical Society of Cheshire County will collaborate to mark the occasion. The public is invited. More details to come.
A look back into history
The seed money for Dartmouth College came in large part from a group of Englishmen who were interested in supporting the education of Native Americans. The English Trust contributed a sum of £12,000 which today would equate to $2 million. By the fall of 1770, Hanover had been chosen as the site for the college. When the first meeting of the trustees was called, Wheelock’s wife was already on her way from Connecticut to Hanover with about 30 students.
But why did Wheelock choose Keene as the location for the first meeting? Jere R. Daniell, professor emeritus of history at Dartmouth, has suggested that the Keene location was one of several shrewd maneuvers by Wheelock to set up the college in a way that suited his purposes.
First, several of the original trustees were Connecticut clergymen from the same Congregationalist sect as Wheelock – an evangelical movement called New Light. The English funders were Anglicans, and Wheelock wanted to load the board with as many New Light members as he could.
Also, he persuaded John Wentworth, the governor of New Hampshire, to establish the charter of the college in New Hampshire. Wentworth was eager to have the college located in New Hampshire because it would bring economic development and a civilizing influence to this remote western region of the province. The English Trust was led to believe that the charter would allow for good management of its finances without giving the Trust legal responsibility for the school. A charter in America meant that the English funders would not have control over the decision making.
As a concession to Wentworth, Wheelock agreed that several of the trustees would be from New Hampshire. The board was to include the Governor and several leading Portsmouth citizens. To this day, the sitting governor of New Hampshire has a seat on the Dartmouth College board of trustees.
On Oct. 11, 1770, a notice appeared in the Hartford Courant announcing that a meeting of the Dartmouth Trustees would be held at the house of Issac Wyman, innholder in Keene, on Oct. 22. In the notice, Wheelock acknowledged that an advertisement for the meeting had been sent to the New Hampshire Gazette in Portsmouth, but it had “miscarried.”
The first meeting of the board had been called on very short notice in such a way that it was much easier for the trustees from Connecticut to get there than it was for the trustees from Portsmouth. When the first meeting was convened at the Wyman Tavern, there were six trustees from Connecticut in attendance: Wheelock, the Honorable William Pitkin, Esq. (the deputy governor of Connecticut), Rev. Benjamin Pomeroy (a classmate of Wheelock’s from Yale who was also Wheelock’s brother-in-law and best friend), Rev. Timothy Pitkin (son of William Pitkin, and a New Light congregationalist), Rev. William Patten (Wheelock’s son-in-law) and Rev. John Smalley (another New Light congregationalist), as well as one trustee from New Hampshire, the Honorable Peter Gilman, Esq. (a member of a leading family from Exeter – the Gilman Garrison House in Exeter is a historic house museum today).
For information about the Wyman Tavern and programs there, visit hsccnh.org or call (603) 352-1895.
Rick Swanson is development director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County.