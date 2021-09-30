Dar Williams in Putney

Dar Williams has traded regrets about the past and worries about the future with gratitude for the present.
Her feelings serve as somewhat of a theme for the folk/pop singer-songwriter’s 12th studio album, “I’ll Meet You Here.” She will celebrate its release tomorrow, October 1, before kicking off an album tour in Putney October 2 for a show co-presented by Next State Arts Project and Twilight Music.
Raised in Chappaqua, N.Y., in a household with a father who had a huge folk/rock album collection she listened to, and who also “blared opera and sang along,” Williams absorbed all kinds of music. Her parents were also back-to-the-landers who kept bees and a large garden that bordered the woods.
She began playing the guitar at age 9 and wrote her first song two years later.
She initially pursued a career as a playwright in Boston in the late ’80s. At the same time, there were a lot of open mikes, song circles, hootenannies and busking going on.
Williams, who at the time suffered from serious stage fright, was intimidated by the Boston folk scene. One night, before she was to perform at a coffeehouse, she had an argument with her boyfriend that greatly distracted her. “I didn’t prepare,” she said. “So, I had no persona on-stage, I was just myself performing songs.”
But the audience responded positively. “They liked that show so much better (than some of my past shows),” she said in a recent phone interview with ELF. “I realized what people wanted was me — and I lost my stage fright right then.”
After recording her first album in 1990, she moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, where she began to make the rounds on the coffeehouse circuit and spent the next 10 years of her life. And it was in Northampton that she attracted the attention of none other than Joan Baez.
“She took a chance on me,” Williams said of Baez, who invited Williams out on the road with her. Baez went on to record several of Williams’ songs.
Back in her home state in New York for many years, she is proud of her involvement in her community, including being part of a project to build a local bike trail and creating habitat for bees.
She wrote a “green blog” for The Huffington Post, before she began her urban-planning study, published in 2017: “What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities — One Coffee Shop, Dog Run & Open-Mike Night at a Time.”
The concept for “I’ll Meet You Here,” her first studio album in six years, in a way sprung from her attempt to turn her yard into a meadow. The wildflower seeds she scattered on the grass around her home didn’t take and she was left with an unruly lawn. Some people understood what she was trying to do, and others shook their heads. She is okay either way.
“(The theme of the album) wasn’t a conscious decision,” said Williams. “One always emerges after the fact. All of these songs are about how one meets the present. It’s not about living in the present as much as encountering your life.”
She used to try to forecast the future or measure how she’d spent the past, she went on.
“You just need to meet every failed plan, every traffic jam as it comes to you,” she said. “It’s just what’s happening as opposed to ‘If I only had something else.’”
She also feels responsible as a steward of music and sees it as a useful tool in fueling a social movement. “Getting people used to singing in public side by side is actually really important,” she said.
She taught a college course focused on musical social movements.
“A lot of times, music preceded the movement,” she said. “Civil rights music was already in churches, for example, and Vietnam War protest music was already in coffeehouses.”
She cites the late folk singer/songwriter and socio-political activist Pete Seeger (and a friend) as the perfect representative of that concept.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Williams had to meet it as it came as did everyone else. She and her longtime producer, Stewart Lerman, recorded most of the album in November of 2019.
She also worked on her latest book, “Writing a Song That Matters,” set for release in fall of 2022. She titled it after the songwriting retreats she began conducting in 2013.
She said her book could have had a title like her album.
“It’s about what you do with what you get (when writing songs),” she said. “It has a lot to do with curiosity—following clues and leads that come with that first little spark. I write about how people can proceed with those first sparks and fan flames to come up with a finished thing. It’s delicate. I want to create a teaching philosophy that songwriting is not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Insights from that book inspired “Little Town,” the album’s centerpiece.
The song is about two mayors who understood how change was necessary to move their towns forward by looking at immigrant populations as a gift and treating them as such.
The town that inspired it—Moab, Utah, has 7,000 citizens and 1.5 million visitors a year.
“(The citizens) know what it’s like to not be able to afford a house and they know how to be disappointed and anxious about change,” she said. “‘Little Town’ is a song about trying to manage and find new ways to be excited.”
Williams urges loving what you have and remaining curious about what’s next.
“It’s a way to step into your life,” she said. “Change is happening; make room for it.”
Dar Williams performs this Saturday, October 2, at 3 p.m. at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney. Tickets are $25 (children 12 are free) and can be ordered at nexstagearts.org. Visit nexstagearts.org’s Health and Safety page for current COVID-19 safety protocols. The show will be performed at an outdoor venue; bring a chair or blanket for seating.