Michael Reilly’s art hangs in private collections, covers the sleeves of assorted music discs and adorns the walls of some local eateries. You may even encounter his work on a random amble through the woods. Recently, the Harrisville based artist applied his talents to illustration. Reilly’s first effort is a collaboration with author, A.L. Burroughs on a children’s book entitled, “Dancing With Munroe.”
The story is a woman’s recollection of a summertime adventure she once enjoyed long before.
As is the case with many books that are categorized as “children’s books,” the designation is a front,
a masquerade. The slim volume is a work of art in and of itself and can be appreciated by adults or audiences of any age. The text of “Dancing With Munroe” is minimal. The reverie is barely a paragraph, but Reilly’s multimedia creations expand the author’s reminiscence and allow the reader’s imagination to drift, to fill spaces, define characters and to explore the tone poem zones of an Americana real or otherwise.
Reilly’s original pieces were rendered into high-resolution digital photographs by Ron Yantiss at Inkberry in Surry. The title was published by Goldsmith/Kesheru, a micro publisher from Dublin.
The book was printed in the USA.
Currently among works-in-progress for Reilly is another book about Jazz.
Dancing With Munroe is available at The Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough.