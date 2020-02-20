3D Printing: The Hobby of the Future

The technological evolution of computers and their components is expanding faster than weeds in a cow pasture. Indeed, cell phones today have more computing power than all of NASA’s computers did over 50 years ago, and they sent two astronauts to the moon! We’ve come a long way from the days of the old computers and their daisy-wheel printers, which were basically just glorified, hands-free typewriters. Today’s inkjet and laser printers make the daisy wheel as relevant as dinosaur bones. So, what could cause the newer printers to slip into the history of outdated technologies? Potentially, 3D printing.
The applications for this technology are almost unlimited. In the medical field they are already being used to manufacture prosthetics, surgical instruments and teeth aligners, as well as 3D models from MRI and CT scans to assess the best way to approach difficult surgical procedures. Researchers also are already working on trying to reproduce entire organs from living cells.
A seminar on 3D printing was held several months ago at Keene State College. Open to the public, the event was presented by Dr. Md Ahasan Habib and focused on 3D bio-printing as an emerging technology to reproduce scaffolds for living tissue. Advances in this area, he said, can lead to the development of tissues and organs that can be used for bio-engineering applications, transplants and other medical uses.
In the non-medical environment, 3D printers can reproduce full-color products from over 250 different materials including metals, plastics, ceramics, glass, rubber, leather and stem cells, just to mention a few. They have even begun to build houses from concrete. All of this is incredibly interesting, but what about those non-scientific types who like to indulge their own curiosity? 3D printing is available for daily practical uses around the home and in business applications. In fact, a local mechanic is using 3D printing to reproduce car parts that are no longer available.
There is also a growing number of hobbyists who are enjoying the variety of printing
possibilities for their own use. A local hobbyist, Jeff Bergeron, is reproducing custom game pieces and small helpful items for the home. He recently completed a Mandalorian helmet from the popular Star Wars show, and solved a problem by creating specialized clips to hang curtains in his camper.
“It amazes me how I can download a design for something that doesn’t yet exist and turn that file into a tangible object,” Bergeron said.
Now, there are so many 3D printing hobbyists that there are websites devoted to sharing the software required to reproduce a wide variety of items. The world’s largest site for these digital designs is Thingiverse (thingiverse.com), where you can access the software to produce just about anything, from desk organizers to cookie cutters to Christmas ornaments.
This hobby is surprisingly affordable for those who want to take the plunge. These new-generation printers are priced in the $200 to $400 range for beginners, and the $300 to $1,500 for more serious hobbyists. Serious enthusiasts should be prepared to spend $1,500 to $3,500. Of course, these prices depend on quality and features, but technological advances will continue to improve performance and affordability. Most of these printers are widely available in stores and online.
The Keene Public Library has two working printers and offers classes for both adults and children in its makerspace, which also provides the peripheral equipment such as laser cutters, vacuum formers and CNC machines to support the final 3D products. The classes are free and include materials (all that’s required is a library card to join). Gail Zachariah, an instructor at the library, explained that this is not a “print shop,” but a learning center. Once someone takes the required orientation, they can book time on the 3D printer for personal use.
So, what does the future look like for 3D printing, for both hobbyists and consumers? Well, for Star Trek fans, the concept of replicators is not just fiction anymore. Though we haven’t gotten down to a molecular level just yet, get ready for 3D-printed steaks and burgers made from plant proteins, metal items such as jewelry, kitchenware, car and airplane parts, and even shoes and belts.