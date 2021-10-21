Curtis and the Giant Mushroom

For some time now, I had planned a trip to Pisgah State Park to seek out an ancient tree - a more than 200 year-old red maple located at North Round Pond in the central part of the preserve.
I learned about its location after reading an article in a Friends of Pisgah (FOP) newsletter entitled “The Secrets of Pisgah State Park.”
So, on a breezy and sunny day earlier this fall, my long-time hiking buddy, Curtis Carroll, and I set out for the Horseshoe Road trailhead in Chesterfield to find the giant.
After studying a trail map and making sure we had packed a tape measure to hopefully, record the girth of the old tree, we started on the trail which moved steeply down a gravel road bordered with goldenrod, white wood aster, jewelweed and stag horn sumac.
Maple, oak and beech trees arched overhead, yellow leaves fluttering in the breeze and falling onto the path.
At the bottom of the hill, near a large burl on a tree, we stayed left at a junction and continued on the Old Chesterfield Road - South Woods Trail. After approximately 400 yards we came to another junction and turned right (left was the return route).
After an uphill walk of 125 yards, we turned right once more and started out on the Reservoir Trail.
We continued uphill on the trail which after a while became muddy in spots. But sloppy footing did little to discourage the satisfaction of being outdoors in a primeval forest on a beautiful New England day.
We checked out the remnants of old stone walls, listened to the thud of acorns hitting the forest floor whenever a breeze picked up, and marveled at a giant uprooted tree and impressive horizontal rock ledge.
About 20 minutes after starting out on the Reservoir Trail, we reached an opening in the forest to the left which afforded a great view (east) of Mount Monadnock and a chain of hills looking like the backs of sleeping cats.
After moving through a hemlock shaded section with lots of mountain laurel and hobblebush, we came to Pisgah Brook on the right. This was a good spot to take a break and listen to the soothing sounds of the gurgling water.
Suddenly Curtis spied a beast of a mushroom growing on the forest floor.
It took a while to get over its size as we examined the globe from all angles.
It had a light brown, convex cap that looked like a giant hamburger bun, spores rather than gills under the cap, and a pillar-like column of a stem.
At first, I thought it might be a King Bolete, but the stem did not have clearly marked reticulation - a pattern of interlacing resembling a fishnet - that is a sign of a King Bolete.
After our mycology study, we continued over a bridge then passed (right) the cutoff for the Baker Pond Trail.
The trail rolled up and down then narrowed and became bouldery.
Finally, we reached the junction for North Round Pound Trail.
Turning left, we followed the 0.1 mile path which narrowed and became overgrown with hobblebush which pushed in from the sides. Obviously, the trail was not heavily treaded.
Finally, we reached the secluded North Round Pond. There were some impressive white pines and red maple trees but none that immediately looked like old growth.
The shoreline was crowded with leatherleaf and thick shrubs and there were no trails to access the area. And I wasn’t about to bushwhack. Looking back, it was rather naive of me to expect to find the location of the primitive red maple I was seeking. I didn’t have enough information.
Basically, I was taking a shot in the dark. Somewhat disappointed, after enjoying the breeze and rippling water, we headed back to the Reservoir Trail.
Turning left, we continued for a short distance and turned left again onto the North Ponds Trail.
Shortly after starting out, we came across a giant red oak tree. Curtis took out the tape measure and wrapped its base: nine feet, nine inches. It may not have been “old growth” but was impressive nonetheless.
As we continued downhill there were more nature discoveries: impressive rectangular holes in trees dug out by pileated woodpeckers, sponge-like white mushrooms on decaying logs, exposed tree roots covered with a staircase of moss, a toad threading its way through leaf litter.
Enveloped by the high canopy of tall trees, we felt calm and unhurried and it was a good reminder that nature operates on its own time
After moving past the junction for the Lily Pond Trail, we reached Old Chesterfield Road and turned left.
A half hour walk brought us to the junction for the incline leading to the Reservoir Trail.
Turning right, a 20-minute walk brought us back to the Horseshoe Road parking lot.
Although we never located the ancient red maple, the hike was a success: we had located a remote pond, enjoyed the low-angle sunlight and fresh air of an early fall afternoon in a primitive forest, and found a bolete bigger than Curtis’ head!
To get to the Horseshoe Road Trailhead, from the junction of Routes 9, 10, 12 in Keene, take Route 9 west for 8.8 miles to Route 63 in Chesterfield. Turn left and continue on Route 63 for 1.1 miles to Old Chesterfield Road. Turn left and continue on Old Chesterfield Road for 0.3 mile to Horseshoe Road. Turn right and continue on Horseshoe Road for 1.4 miles to the parking lot.