Cultivating Compassion for Ourselves

We all know the Golden Rule, “treat others as you would want to be treated.” But what about treating ourselves with the same compassion and kindness that we give to others? So often, we are our own harshest critics – we are hard on ourselves for our mistakes, and we shame ourselves for our shortcomings. This doesn’t help us in any way, rather, it can lead to a vicious cycle of self-doubt and low self-esteem.
But what if there were a way to change that? What if we could learn to have more compassion for ourselves, and in turn, lead happier healthier lives? Fortunately, there is a way out of this cycle of negative self-talk. It’s called self-compassion.
When we are self-compassionate, we do not judge or criticize ourselves harshly for our mistakes or shortcomings. Instead, we offer ourselves kindness and understanding. We realize that everyone makes mistakes and that nobody is perfect. This is not the same as self-pity. It is simply recognizing our own humanity and treating ourselves with empathy – the same way we would want others to treat us. When we can do this, we open up the opportunity for personal growth and healing.
What’s more, research has shown that self-compassion can have several benefits for our overall well-being. For instance, it has been linked with lower levels of anxiety and depression, as well as higher levels of life satisfaction and happiness.
The first step in cultivating self-compassion is to become aware of our negative self-talk. This is the little voice in our head that tells us we’re not good enough, that we’re a failure, or that we’re unworthy of love and happiness. Once we become aware of this voice, we can start to challenge it. For example, instead of telling yourself that you are “stupid” for making a mistake, try saying something like “everyone makes mistakes, and I am learning from this one.”
So how can you cultivate more self-compassion? Here are a few suggestions:
1. Be mindful of your thoughts and feelings. Notice when you are being hard on yourself and try to catch yourself before you get too caught up in judgmental self-talk.
2. Talk to yourself like you would a friend. When you make a mistake or are facing a difficult situation, remember that you would never dream of being so hard on a friend. Be understanding and accepting of yourself – after all, you are only human!
3. Seek out supportive relationships. Surround yourself with people who will love and accept you for who you are.
4. Be patient with yourself. Change takes time, so don’t expect to become completely self-compassionate overnight. Just keep working at it and be kind to yourself along the way.
If you find it difficult to be compassionate towards yourself, it may help to think about someone close to you who could benefit from your compassion. Visualize them in your mind and send them kind, caring thoughts. Doing this regularly can help to increase your capacity for self-compassion.
By treating ourselves with kindness and understanding, we can overcome challenges and setbacks more easily, which can, in turn, help us to lead happier healthier lives. It can also help us to feel more connected to all of humanity and motivated to act with kindness and care towards everyone. So, the next time you are feeling down, remember to be compassionate towards yourself – it can make all the difference in the world.
Rev. Jessica Johansson is an Ordained Interfaith Minister and Certified Life Coach in Jaffrey, NH.
website: www.thesoulpractitioner.com