Cross-Country Skiing in and around the Monadnock Region

Shattuck Golf Course, Jaffrey, NH
As soon as we got that nice, light four inches of snow in the Monadnock highlands a couple of weeks ago, we scampered over to the Shattuck Golf Course in Jaffrey to grab some nordic skiing before the next rain and ice storm trashed the snow. There wasn’t enough snow for them to groom the trails, but there was just enough to make skiing the edges of the fairways sublime. So nice to have this option near at hand.
The three nordic go-to places in the Monadnock region, for the past decade, have been Windblown in New Ipswich, the Dublin School Nordic trails in Dublin and the Brattleboro Outing Club trails on the Brattleboro Country Club golf course in Brattleboro. Windblown was our go-to nordic ski venue with spectacular views, diverse habitats and great grooming. When Windblown closed down, it left a big hole in the cross-country skiing scene. But now, lo and behold, starting last winter, the folks at the Shattuck Golf Club purchased some of the grooming equipment from Windblown and, when there’s enough snow, they are grooming a network of trails along the cart paths of the golf course. And, thanks to their generosity, there’s no charge for skiing or snowshoeing. Even better, the Dublin Road Taproom and Grill, located in the clubhouse, provides a great place for apres-nordic libations and food. An unusual combination.
The Shattuck Golf Course is located at 53 Dublin Rd. in Jaffrey, just a stone’s throw from the Meetinghouse in Jaffrey Center. I’m not a golfer, but since I wind up skiing on a lot of golf courses, I can testify that this is really one of the more beautiful courses in New England. The plan is to groom a lot of the golf cart tracks that line the edges of the fairways. Last year they groomed both the front nine on the west side of the road and the back nine on the east side of the road. The unique thing about this golf course design, and similarly the groomed trails, is that many of the holes have their own room carved out of the forest. The skiing feels like you’re ducking in and out of distinctive little spaces with moments of deep forest lostness in between. There are 37 different bridges, many of them more like long causeways over extensive marshes. And after slipping through the woods and along the edge of a marsh, you’ll come around a corner and wow!, there’s another mondo view of Monadnock. The perfect blend of intimacy and expansiveness.
This year, on the front nine side of the road, the plan is to groom three loops--a green loop of about .5 miles, a blue loop of about 3 miles and a 3.5 mile black loop. When we were there on 8 January 22, we skied most of the blue loop in the counterclockwise direction.
From the parking lot, head to the right, passing the clubhouse building with the Taproom and the refurbished Shattuck Inn building (once a haunt of Willa Cather’s). Great views of the mountain as you start out and weave your way along the forest edge, across small, dark hemlock ravine streams and out into the sun-splashed fairways. There wasn’t enough snow to groom the trails, but there were lots of skiers, snowshoers and hikers. The golf cart paths are well-graveled which makes for good drainage, but makes them a bit hard to ski without enough snow. Once we get a good dump of snowfall, they’ll be nicely groomed. There’s enough up and down along the cart paths on the edges of the sculptured fairways to make for some good aerobic climbs and some exhilarating swoopy downhills. At the end of the loop, there’s a longish climb back up to the clubhouse. It’s important to stick to the groomed tracks as much as possible to avoid damage to the fairways and greens.
At this point there’s no information on the Shattuck website about trail conditions and no map. You’ll just have to take your chances.
Apres Nordic
Since many cross-country venues are small mom and pop operations, it’s unusual to have a base lodge that serves beer and good food right there at the end of your ski. Hard to pass up the opportunity to get a post-ski quaff and nibble at the Dublin Road Taproom and Eatery. This spacious re-vitalized restaurant has an almost confounding array of craft beer choices and pub food that’s a cross between mildly chic and satisfyingly substantive. If you’re a beer connoisseur, I recommend the Maine Lunch if it’s on tap, or the always refreshing, hazy Fiddlehead IPA. Great burgers for carnivores and a beet and goat cheese salad for vegetarians. There’s a western facing deck that gets washed in the afternoon sun, has a great view of the mountain and was even comfortable in 22 degrees weather. Feels like being out west.
Or, if country store is more your style head back north on Old Dublin/Upper Jaffrey Rd. to Dublin or Harrisville. The Harrisville General Store is a destination lunch spot. There’s a great range of scrumptious breakfast sandwiches with locally sourced everything named after all the nearby villages. I recommend the Harrisville with Jodi Farwell’s sausage. Make sure you ask for a side of green salsa. There are a couple of hand-crafted soups a day, to-die-for desserts, a great Mediterranean tuna salad, beautiful sandwiches. You can sit on the porch overlooking the astutely restored and repurposed mill buildings. Notice that you don’t notice cigarettes or lottery tickets for sale.
Or try the Dublin General Store. Everybody raves about the deli counter at the Dub Gen. Great one dollar chocolate chip cookies and an interesting sandwich menu and good take out. My son swears by the curried chicken salad wrap. Good indoors and outdoors seating. But the Harrisville General Store versus the Dublin General Store is like the Red Sox versus the Yankees and I’m a Harrisville resident, so you know my preference. But really, they’re both great.