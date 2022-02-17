It was easy to get depressed a few weeks ago after that forecasted snowstorm turned into a rain, ice and sleet storm. It soddened the Monadnock Region and turned all the existing snow into a boiler plate. There goes the great skiing we thought. But Dublin Nordic managed to snag a couple of inches of snow and we were thrilled to read that Wild Wings Nordic in Peru, Vermont got four inches of snow after the rain and ice. As a result, Tracy’s ski blog (really one of the best daily cross-country skiing conditions reports in these parts) promised great skiing and sparkly trees. She was right. Two days after the sloppy slush had all turned to ice, the skiing at Wild Wings was impeccable.
Peru? Where’s that? Well, yes, it’s a long ways from Keene (about 70 minutes), but it’s worth it. You have to drive past Magic Mountain and through the village of Londonderry and then head north on back roads to the end of a little lane until you come to the base cabin for Wild Wings. It’s a little beehive of activity amidst the large quietude of the Green Mountain National Forest. As a COVID precaution, you pay for your tickets at a tiny little table on the edge of the parking lot where you can also buy Skida hats. Tracy will give you all the intel about which trails suit your level of skill and time commitment. There’s really something for everybody. Well-stocked rental shop as well.
We love skiing at Wild Wings. More than half of the trails are classic only and they weave intimately through the quiet forest. There’s an easy set of green trails down low that snuggle up next to Styles Brook and offer gentle rolling terrain. There’s a long set of intermediate trails that take you up and away. Then there’s a set of difficult trails for more of a challenge. It’s all at an elevation of 1600 to 2000 feet so they get more snow than lower elevation Nordic venues.
For your first visit, or if you’re just getting back into cross-country skiing, cross the road from the parking lot and ski the Woodcock and Snow Goose green loop--it’s about 4.5 kilometers. Add in the Turkey loop if you need a bit more. If you’re a reasonably competent skier with a sturdy snowplow, try the 8.5 K Chickadee and Loon loop. Don’t get discouraged by the longish half-mile climb in the beginning of Chickadee. Once this is over the trail is a cozy jaunt through the woods. Loon, a self-contained loop off Chickadee after about 3K is a bit lumpier and twistier. A distinctive feature of the Chickadee/Loon loop is a number of long gentle downhills where you’ll feel like you’re coasting along on a bicycle. Not too steep to get up too much speed, just fast enough to feel exhilarating. There’s no road noise, lots of animal tracks, little tucked away marshy ponds and marshes. If you’re there on a weekday, you’ll have it to yourself. For the true back country explorer, head up the wide skate and classic Peregrine trail to access classic only Middle and Upper Blue Jay--you’ll feel far, far away. As a bit of dessert once you’re back at the base area, end with the 1K Grouse loop--a short, steep climb followed by a really fun and pretty, extended downhill.
There’s an ineffable, quietly joyous feeling about Wild Wings. Maybe it’s because Tracy also teaches yoga classes 3 or 4 times a week. During the pandemic, they’ve all been on-line. But in the good old days and hopefully the good new days, yoga happens in a quiet and relaxing space. Perhaps the zen energy from all those yoga practitioners seeps out into the surrounding northern hardwoods forest. People are happy here, kids cavort with parents, skiers lounge around an outdoor fire pit. For a few short hours, everything is right with the world.
Apres Nordic
One of the best reasons for skiing at Wild Wings has always been lunch at J. J. Hapgood’s General Store and Eatery. There’s a cozy bar in back and a cafe serving fantastic gastro-country store soups, salads and sandwiches. The fried chicken sandwich is memorable. It’s even rumored that Paul McCartney dined here a few years ago. We were disappointed to find that they are now offering only take out--no place to kick up your heels. Hopefully, in the new good days....
One of those places you’d normally not give a second thought to is Smokin’ Bowls, a food truck right before you get on the Exit 6 ramp up to 91. There’s a remarkable array of soups, chili, chowders here as well as interesting sandwiches. It’s amazing how much can emerge from such a small space--sort of like when all those clowns pile out of the tiny car at the circus.
If you’re crossing the river to head back to Keene stop in Walpole at either The Hungry Diner on Rt. 12 across from Shaw’s or Burdick’s, in the village. The Hungry Diner offers uniquely fresh farm to table dining and always has 16 local craft microbrews on tap. For something healthy, try the Korean Bar BQ Beef Salad. Or consider the ultimate treat--a hot chocolate at Burdick’s in Walpole. It’s really unlike anything you’ve ever tasted. And there are nice cafe tables outside if it’s a warmish day. Good luck resisting the cute chocolate mice and baked confections. The cakes are divine.
Wild Wings Nordic Center map and trail conditions at: