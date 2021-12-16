Pine Hill Ski Club
New London, NH
Even though there’s not much snow in your backyard in Keene or Brattleboro, we’ve been Nordic skiing about a half dozen times so far this winter in the higher terrain in Cheshire County and over in Vermont. We created a backyard loop in the meadows around our house in Chesham after that first storm and the Dublin Lake Club golf course was sort of skiable. Dublin School Nordic Center had enough snow for a rock ski outing on a combination of real and made snow. On the first weekend in December, we skied at dependable Prospect Mountain in Woodford, VT (profiled in ELF last February.) The skiing was mid-winter perfect. Prospect’s base is at 2200 feet, higher than most downhill ski areas in New England, so they have the earliest and latest skiing each year. Skiable in May most years!
My wife and I try to maintain a four-ski-a-week regimen from December to April. I ski downhill on Wednesday mornings and we try to get in short nearby Nordic skis one or two afternoons a week--Dublin Nordic, Brattleboro Outing Club, Shattuck Inn. Then on the weekend, we go further afield to the many Nordic ski venues in the tri-state region. This winter I’ll profile the new trails at the Shattuck Inn in Jaffrey, Wild Wings in Peru, VT, perhaps the neglected Eastman Nordic network in Grantham, NH and this month, a not-so -far-away favorite--Pine Hill Ski Club in New London, NH. Pine Hill is a little hidden gem that deserves a little respect.
Find your way to 220 Mountain Road in New London, out behind the Sunapee Country Club. It’s about a 70-minute drive from Keene. Pine Hill doesn’t look like much when you arrive. There’s a parking lot carved out of an old gravel pit. No building, lots of parking and a big board indicating trail conditions. The day fee is $15--during the week you put your fee into a collection box, or you can Venmo it. (How 21st century!) On the weekend, there’s someone there to collect your daily pass fee. Don’t neglect to pay. This is an all-volunteer operation of mostly senior citizens and your fees pay for keeping the grooming machines running, insurance and the like. Once you get out of the trails, however, you realize that you’ve found something special. There’s a wonderful network of well-maintained narrow trails that weave you through open meadows, pine glades, across ponds, past marshes. And there’s a good array of beginning to challenging trails with some long views out to Mt. Kearsarge in the distance.
Most of the trails are on the south side of Mountain Road, but if you want something mellow, or you want to ski or snowshoe with your dog, try the Sundown loop mostly on the north side of Mountain Road--about a mile and a half. For something more challenging, here’s the loop we often take--about 90 minutes of skiing. From the parking area, head south on Sutton which weaves through the old gravel pit but is actually quite pretty. Take a left on Andy’s Alley and then a right on Cascade--now you’re deeply in the forest. Three quarters of the way around the Cascade Loop, take a right on Salsa, but only if you’re a competent skier. This is the most difficult trail and in this direction it’s mostly downhill. Some pretty steep pitches on a narrow trail with some tight turns. (If it’s icy, think twice.) At the bottom of Salsa take a left on Ridgeway until you come to Scholosser Schuss, named after one of the founders. If you’re game, you can try the out and back to Robb’s Hut (regrettably not open this year) along a pretty stream valley, but there are lots of steep up and downs to get there. We usually follow Scholosser Shuss to the far end of a big marshy pond and take the Moon trail back across the pond. Wide open, adorned with the skeletons of many dead spruces, pristinely beautiful. At the end of Moon, take a right on Ridgeway. At Grand Junction, head left onto Sundown, cross Baker Road and you’re quickly back at the trailhead. Or for a longer ski, at Grand Junction take a right on Sundown, cross Mountain Road and do the mellow loop mentioned earlier. In either case, you’ll love the diversity of habitats this trail network offers.
I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you about the Moose motif that characterizes many of the trail junctions. The Pine Hill volunteers have injected a bit of light-hearted language play into the creation of an array of small wooden moose statues that will tickle your fancy. There’s Anonymoose at the Salsa junction; Moosetake guards Grand Junction. See how many you can find. All these puns capture the character of Pine Hill--it’s a playful place to ski.
Check out the Pine Hill website for conditions, COVID protocols, pictures of some of the trails and views. I appreciate that they stay on top of the grooming and post conditions and trail closures frequently. These folks really care about providing a good ski experience.
Afterwards
New London offers lots of options for apres Nordic refreshment. The Tavern at Henry’s at the Lake Sunapee Country Club is open from 11 to 8 on weekends and offers classic country club dining. It’s a little posh, cozy, a good place to relax and warm up your fingers and toes. There’s also The Flying Goose at the intersections of Rts. 11 and 114 just past the country club. It’s a classic brew pub with a wide array of locally crafted beers. We often stop here. They’ve installed new air purifiers which is good because it can get crowded. You’ll have to make your own COVID decision. They even have live music. I saw Tom Rush here about 30 years ago--a thrill to hear one of my early adulthood folk music heroes live. He used to live nearby in Deering but now lives in Rockport, MA.
Or head into downtown New London, home of Colby Sawyer with a sweet little downtown perched on a ridge with great views all around. Lots of dining opportunities here-- after all it is a college town. If you want something a little special, try the Millstone at 74 Main--intriguing menu with lots of nice little twists on things--like the ginger shrimp quesadilla or the warm Tuscan white bean dip. Hard to not find someplace suitable after skiing at Pine Hill.
Pine Hill Ski Club trail map and conditions at: