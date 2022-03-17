Cross-Country Skiing in and around the Monadnock Region

One of the old saws about New England weather used to be, “Well, we’ve got eight months of winter and four months of tough sledding.” Now it’s more like “We’ve got eight months of wet summer and four months of unpredictable skiing.” But if you can’t beat climate change, you can join it while still trying to slow it down. Our new maxim is Carpe Skium--in other words, seize the skiing when it’s available. An eight inch snow fall might make for good skiing for a few days before it is washed out by an inch of rain on the third day. We did have an epic nordic outing in northern Vermont where we skied four different cross-country venues in four days. There was Strafford Nordic on a winter wonderland day in snow squalls across high meadows. Trapp Family Nordic in powdery snow where you can get that back of beyond feeling. Catamount Outdoor Center near Burlington on messy and a bit muddy spring snow in an urban forest setting and then Ole’s in Warren, VT on almost bulletproof rain frozen snow with great views of Sugarbush and Mad River. Each experience had its own distinctive beauty.
Back home here in the Monadnock Region we’ve been completely appreciative of the Dublin Nordic Center at the Dublin School. Dublin Nordic is like the old friend that you can lean on in hard times. It’s dependably open, nearby and there’s always snow to ski on. That’s because they’ve really got their snow-making system dialed in and there’s a mile long loop that is regularly groomed and tracked with their rugged Bombadier groomer. It’s so dependable that Dublin now hosts many high school races and regional qualifying events. I attended a regional qualifier here in February and it felt genuinely Olympic--a sea of bright lycra, hundreds of slender, athletic physiques, compelling music, dramatic starts and finishes, proud cheering parents and teammates. It was uplifting and felt almost post-pandemic.
I profiled Dublin Nordic last winter, but it’s deserving of another turn because there are now two additional areas, beyond the core network, that are groomed and provide very different ski experiences for the Monadnock region skier. During the day the core trails get busy at about 3:00 in the afternoon with Dublin School skiers and other schools training here. But these other two areas--the lower trails and the Beech Hill trails--are almost always empty, but still reasonably maintained. You’ll likely have them to yourselves.
Prior to the installation of the formal race trails on the upslope side of Harrisville Road, there was another network of trails below Harrisville Road between the school and the Dublin General Store. Some of those trails, especially the Outer Loop, now provide a very different, more scenic, skiing experience. Park at a parking area that Yankee Magazine maintains just below Peter Pap’s Rugs on Rt. 101 and just before the Dublin General Store. You’ll ski across open fields, enter the woods and then bear right on the Outer Loop. This trail descends, crosses a brook and then climbs up to Town Line Trail and then bears left onto Caleb’s Way to eventually skirt the school athletic field and then swoop down past a big solar array to re-enter the woods. It’s about a 6 K loop. It’s strenuously up and down for the middle third of the way, and serenely far-away feeling.
Another alternative is the Beech Hill Trails. Start at the Nordic Center, head south on Chamonix and just where Chamonix bends sharply and heads uphill, you bear left for a connector trail to Beech Hill. This trail junctures with the old road that led up to Beech Hill Hospital, which is now long gone. The wide road switchbacks up the steep hillside and arrives at a strange, very flat, open moonscape of old fields, wastewater treatment ponds and cell towers cleverly disguised (sort of) as towering conifer trees. But there are two or three flat loops up here with great views of the Wapack Range and a side trail to a view of Dublin Lake and Monadnock. A completely different experience from either the Nordic Center trails or the lower loop. And the descent of the wide, long, sweeping road is downright joyful.
As I said previously, access to all these trails is provided for free by the Dublin School. We praise their generosity and encourage you to send donations to the school to support the snowmaking, grooming equipment and extensive labor that it requires to keep these trails in fine fettle. And they’d appreciate it if you’d sign the simple waiver form on their website before skiing there. Also, Lisa Bates, who manages the Nordic Center, religiously writes a daily trails update so you can get an up-to-minute sense of conditions. If you run into her on the trails, tell her what a great service to the community they’re providing. It’s been hard to maintain our discipline of four Nordic skis a week during this meagre winter. When we wanted to ski last week on 11 March, the snowmaking loop at Dublin Nordic was the only skiable trail within about a 75-mile radius of Keene. And last year, we skied on numerous days on untracked corduroy in April here. Hope springs eternal.
Apres Nordic
If you’re in the mood for a snack, or some dinner take-out, you’re in-between two great stores: Dublin General and Harrisville General. Great sandwiches to eat on the porch, and intriguing take-out options at both. My son really likes the curried chicken salad sandwich in Dublin; I think the Harrisville Breakfast Sandwich in Harrisville is unequalled. Ask for a side of green salsa. If you’re there for lunch, the burger on ciabatta is great and there are often delicious salmon cakes that make for a good salad complement for dinner.
Heading south, the Dublin Road Taproom and Grill at the Shattuck Golf Course near Jaffrey Center is open seven days a week from 11:30 to 9. A cold beer, on the west facing deck, on a warm, late winter afternoon, with a mondo view of Monadnock--priceless.
Nordic Center maps and trail conditions at:
Find the new map that includes the lower trails
and Beech Hill trails.