Cross-Country Skiing Adventures

Brattleboro Outing Club Trails at the Brattleboro Golf Course
Bike season ended peacefully on Dec. 4 when we dropped off a car and biked 14 miles one way from Chesham to the New Hampshire Liquor Store in Peterborough. It was in the high 40s, still and serene.
Biking and cross-country skiing make the woes of the pandemic momentarily slip away. Cross-country season began on Dec. 6 on the Meadows Loop that we create in two backyard meadows on either side of our road in the Chesham end of Harrisville. We will now ski, snow allowing, three to five times a week. We travel up to 90 minutes away from the hub of Keene to a variety of great Nordic skiing places. They’re mostly small, uncrowded mom and pop or volunteer run trail networks — perfect for pandemic-avoiding outdoor recreation. Also, cross-country skiing is one of the best low-impact, full-body aerobic exercises available.
This next series of ELF articles will introduce you to perhaps half a dozen of our favorite places to ski; I’ll suggest a great 60- to 90-minute loop at each location.
Before we begin, we need to bid a fond farewell to Windblown in New Ipswich. Windblown has been our home cross-country place for the past decade. Regrettably, the Jencks family has decided that the gradual warming of New Hampshire winters has made running a cross-country skiing network just too much work for not enough skiing days. It had a remarkable diversity of terrain, spectacular views, beautifully groomed trails and an affable, healthy atmosphere. We’ll miss this lovely landscape and the Jencks’ congeniality.
Today we head across the river to the Brattleboro Country Club on Upper Dummerston Road. An avid cadre of Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) members maintains an intricate and diverse network of trails in this flat, rolling and hilly landscape.
After many years of skiing there, I still haven’t skied all of the trails. Most golf course skiing tends to be a bit boring and windswept; not much landscape diversity (i.e. lots of wide swaths of nicely tended lawn) and because it’s so open, the snow often gets wind-buffed or thawed and refrozen. The BOC trails are notably different. There are numerous glades and copses of woods in between the fairways and trails. Little streams create miniature valleys. And there’s a lot of terrain diversity — in other words, enough ups and downs to make things interesting.
Moreover, the volunteers who mark and maintain the trails are phenomenally committed. I’m impressed at how frequently the trails have been recently groomed and, when there’s enough snow, tracks are sharply set for classic Nordic skiing. It’s a great place to ski for an hour or for a half-day. In the past, my wife and I would often meet there at 3:30 after work for a heart-pumping hour-long ski in the lingering dusk. It’s never crowded, but there are always enough other skiers to make the experience feel convivial. There’s a big chunk of forest between the lower trails near the parking lot and the upper trails up by Orchard Street with some interestingly twisty-turny trails in the in-between woods. Stash those in your to-do-in-the-future file until you’re learned the basic layout.
If you’re a novice skier, stay on the trails all around the parking area — Lower Heart Throb, Winter Carnival, Freedom. Or for a longer ski, head over to Dog Trot, which is mildly roll-y and has great views (although, the hum of traffic on I-91 can be a minor distraction).
For a wandering, intermediate 75- to 90-minute outing, here’s my suggestion… find your way onto Sugarin’ and head north toward the center of the golf course, passing by a pond, a small stream and spangled bits of forest. After about a quarter of a mile you’ll intersect with Owl Loop. Hop on to this trail, climb for a couple of minutes and then follow the meanders of Owl Loop along the edge of a swath of forest for a mile or so. Try not to get distracted by the numerous trails that diverge off in many directions.
Owl Loop will eventually take you to a junction with Dipsy Doo (intersection number three), a short trail that swoops you down across the aforementioned stream and steeply up the other side to intersect with Upper Heart Throb. Take a left and follow this lilting trail along the western edge of the golf course, past a few houses for almost a mile to intersection number 12. Upper Heart Throb heads in two directions here: you’re going to take a right and enjoy the long, curvaceous downhill — one of the best downhills in the trail system. At the bottom, you’ll connect up with Lower Heart Throb at intersection number 18 and head east back toward the parking area. (Notice the Unity trail heading off into the woods on the right and left here. It’s another tight, twisty trail worth exploring once you’re more familiar with the whole place.)
Don’t be concerned if you wind up on some other trail than the ones I’ve suggested. There are lots of them and they’re all appealing and you really can’t get lost for too long. And note that the map included for this article is only the lower trails. There’s the whole other world of the Upper Trails leading to expansive, higher meadows that are quietly spectacular. But that’s for another, longer day.
There’s usually a ski hut with rentals, but that will be closed this year. Season passes are available for $125; they get you access to a free day at about 20 Vermont Nordic ski areas — what a deal! Day use passes are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. There’s a box to put your money in, so bring cash or a check. And don’t neglect to pay. These folks work hard to provide us with great skiing.
For more information, maps and trail conditions, visit brattleborooutingclub.org/cross-country-skiing.