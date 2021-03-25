The trick this time of year is finding skiable snow. Especially after the warm week we’ve just had, there’s no snow in your backyard, but there’s still lots of snow up high. We’ve skied in perfect spring conditions at Prospect Mountain in Woodford, Vt. and the Dublin Nordic Center (both previously profiled) in the past few days. Lots of pliable, buttercream-textured snow under bluebird skis.
For this article, I wanted to profile the new trails being groomed at the Shattuck Inn in Jaffrey. A big shout out to Shattuck for grooming some of their golf cart tracks this winter to make for strikingly beautiful skiing through marshes, woods and fairways with great views of Monadnock. And free even! But their snow is mostly gone so I’ll profile Shattuck early next winter.
For the upcoming weekend, you might consider the Viking Nordic Center in Londonderry, Vt. Yes, it’s another long drive, but as their website says, it’s the “quintessential Vermont cross country ski area.”
Viking is distinguished by its nicely diverse array of trails and landscapes. You’re not slogging along through undifferentiated woods here all the time. Depending on how far you want to ski and how many hills you want to take on, you can ski by old beaver ponds, hidden meadows, meandering streams, and through either northern deciduous forest or spruce-fir glens.
There’s something for everyone and it’s a great place to ski with young kids — Viking even rents pulks, which are the covered sleds for really small children that you can tow behind you. Skiing children can participate in the Great Cookie Hunt. Find the wooden snowflakes or Viking helmets with card punches, punch your card, and get a free cookie back at the lodge. Adults can earn a cookie by finding the trees along some of the more distant trails that feature Viking faces carved into them.
After an exhilarating ski on a freshly groomed powder day, we sat on the suspended porch swing above the lodge and watched all the energetic afterschool skiers training in field loops. The coaches had them skiing backwards down little slopes as a balance exercise, and skiing without poles to get the skating rhythm right. Their bubbly energy and unabated enthusiasm against the backdrop of the Vermont hills was a great counterpoint to the pandemic blues.
For a great two-hour/10k ski, consider this intermediate option that takes in some of the more stunning views available at Viking. From the lodge fields, find the entry to Norseman heading north.
This whole Inner Trail system is always beautifully groomed and tracked and some of these trails are even lit for nighttime skiing. Take a left on Viking Run and then a right on Pine’s Run… a pleasant, wide 1.5k trail down to the Riverside Farm meadows. Then take a right on Secret Meadows for some moderately steep downhills. And be sure to take in the stunning views north across classic “over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” landscape.
At intersection G, take a right on Loki’s lookout. You’ll have to take off your skis to clomp down the road to get back onto Loki’s. There’s a bunch of little loops to ski back in here until you get to the high point Amidst the snow-draped firs and spruces, it’s a winter wonderland. Do you remember Wallace Stevens’ poem, “The Snowman?” It begins: “One must have a mind of winter, To regard the frost and the boughs, Of the pine-trees crusted with snow.” This part of Loki’s Run will invite you into your “mind of winter.”
You’ll retrace your steps, go back across the road, and then decide whether you want to do the other part of the Secret Meadows loop down along one of the upper branches of the West River. When you get back to intersection C, head uphill and across the road onto Boynton Run. After the initial climb, this is a long, (3.5k) ambly, mellow return trail all the way back. Be ready for the last somewhat steep climb up to the lodge field.
If you want to go this weekend, make sure to check the very thorough daily conditions report on the Viking website — vikingnordic.com. This might be the end of the season. If Viking is closed, check out Wild Wings Nordic in nearby Peru. They’re a bit higher in elevation and sometimes are open longer than other areas. I’ll profile much-loved Wild Wings at the beginning of next winter.
Afterwards… There are lots of good options for après if you’re heading back to Keene or Brattleboro afterwards. The Garden Cafe Market in downtown Londonderry is a great place to get a post-ski sandwich or salad. They have nice cheeses and pastries as well. And the Heritage Deli and Bakery in Chester has a vast array of sumptuous sandwiches and desserts.
One of those places you’d normally not give a second thought to is Smokin’ Bowls, a food truck right before you get on the Exit 6 ramp up to Route 91. There’s a fantastic array of soups, chili and chowders here as well as interesting sandwiches. It’s amazing how much is available in such a small space. It’s been joined by another food truck this year that specializes in breakfast sandwiches. One time this winter we got a breakfast sandwich on our way into the mountains going west and hot soup on our way home. And there are picnic tables out front if the weather is nice.
If you’re crossing the river to head back to Keene, consider the ultimate treat: a hot chocolate at Burdick’s in Walpole. It’s really unlike anything you’ve ever tasted. And there are nice cafe tables outside if you’re still unvaccinated. Good luck resisting the elegant chocolates and baked confections. The cakes are divine too.