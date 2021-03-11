Crop and Dock

Some view ear cropping and tail docking on dogs as a cruel, unnecessary procedure. But this practice is actually steeped in tradition, serving practical purposes.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), cropping and docking are “integral to defining and preserving breed character” in certain breeds.
Ear cropping — commonly done to Boston Terriers, Great Danes and Dobermann Pinschers — keeps their ears standing erect rather than flopping over, which (among other things) helps them hear better. The AKC currently recognizes 20 breeds with cropped ears.
Tail docking is simply removing a portion of the dog’s tail; how much of the tail that is snipped and the purpose of it depends on the breed. Dogs with docked tails commonly include Cocker Spaniels, Rottweilers and Yorkshire Terriers. Currently, 62 breeds recognized by the AKC have docked tails.
Dogs, purebreds are recognized by the AKC, are separated into groups based on the tasks they’ve historically been used for — herding, terrier, working and sporting. Ear cropping and tail docking can help them better and more safely perform the functions for which they were originally bred.
Some examples, per the AKC (akc.org/expert-advice/news/issue-analysis-dispelling-myths):
Boxers’ ears are clipped to help enhance their hearing. This is known as a “working dog,” as it has traditionally been used for tasks including guard and courier dogs for soldiers as well as seeing-eye dogs for the blind.
The Brussels Griffon was historically kept in stables to catch vermin or other pests, given their smaller size — they’re known as a “toy breed.” Cropping their ears protected them from damaging bites when cornering a rat or another unwelcome animal.
Spaniels, which are a hunting and sporting breed, often enter into thick brush to track game. This can be difficult for the hair on their tail, in particular — keeping that hair unclipped could potentially injure the dog as they run through thick brush or brambles. A docked tail on a terrier (also a hunting breed) “makes it stronger, which helps an owner more safely and easily pull these burrowing dogs out of holes.”
Terriers, such as the Airedale, have very strong tails that, when cropped, can be used to pull them to safety when hunting and digging in the ground. When not docked, the AKC notes, their tail is prone to breaking, splitting or other serious injuries.
A growing number of people are speaking out against the practice. Today, the cropping and docking is more often done to give the dog a certain look, and according to the AKC, this has the potential for posing unnecessary health risks. However, cropping dogs’ ears and docking their tails is a long-standing process for historically practical purposes; performing such procedures still serve practical purposes for certain dog breeds today.
Cropping and docking are done shortly after birth to avoid extreme pain and trauma. The AKC stresses that “these practices are significantly less painful and much less physically traumatic for the dogs than common surgeries such as spaying and neutering. Each of these procedures is a safe, humane standard practice that serves a practical purpose, and in the case of ear cropping and tail docking, preserves a dog’s ability to perform its historic function.”