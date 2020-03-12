Since the 18th century, New England has been a manufacturing hub for everything from glassware and pottery to woodworking, shoes and textiles. Location is everything, and the rivers that flow through the Monadnock region created the perfect conditions for water-powered production.
Among the goods produced, textiles were prominent; many of the local towns were involved in the manufacture of woven fabrics and woolens. The surrounding hillsides were ideal for raising sheep to supply the emerging industries. The location of the town of Harrisville, N.H., near the Nubanusit River, made it possible to harness the river’s power for yarn manufacturing. The first mill buildings were constructed in 1794 by the Harris family, and along with the houses they built for the workers, a thriving village was born.
In the mid-1800s, the Colony family bought out the Harris holdings and created Cheshire Mills. When that business closed its doors in 1970, a group of local citizens, including John J. Colony III, created Historic Harrisville Inc. to purchase and preserve the mill buildings and the manufacturing equipment. In 1971, Harrisville Designs was founded to continue the town’s long textile tradition and to create jobs.
Today, Harrisville is the only industrial community in America that still exists in its original form. This distinction was formalized in 1977 when the U.S. Department of Interior designated Harrisville a National Historic Landmark. Harrisville Designs, still owned by the Colony family, continues to produce high quality, natural, 100 percent virgin wool yarns for knitting and weaving, in addition to carded fleece for felting and spinning. The company also manufactures hand-crafted floor looms in its woodworking shop.
This internationally recognized textile center offers classes on weaving, felting and knitting in its well-equipped facility. Tom Jipson, who has been teaching for over 35 years, is a guide through the world of weaving. Students at any level can learn or review drafting, warping options, determining setts, fabric finishing, color exploration, fabric theory and more; no experience is necessary. Imagine creating tapestries, rugs, blankets or even dishtowels.
In one of the classes at Harrisville Designs, taught by Pat Bullen, attendees can create a scarf from their own handspun wool. Learn Zapotec rug weaving with Samuel Bautista Lazo, or create a blanket under the watchful eye of Peggy Hart. Indeed, there are many varied classes on weaving and spinning, all led by teachers who are talented professionals with amazing credentials. Most of the full-time (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), five-day classes are $500, a fee that includes materials and the use of the looms. There are also many one-day workshops available.
If felting appeals to your creative side, learn the art of needle felting from Jennifer McCarthy. She offers the basics of felting with wool fleece, helping students create their own felted animal from start to finish. Classes range from $60 to $80, and all materials are included.
There are also classes on knitting offered at Harrisville Designs, where Denise Bayron guides students through creating a sideways-knit cardigan. Kristin Drysdale leads classes on creating handmade Scandinavian slippers, and Donna Kay teaches students how to create Latvian mittens. Additionally, create a customized yoked sweater with guidance from Sarah Solomon. Depending on the class, skill requirements range from beginner to intermediate. Most knitting classes are $125 to $150.
If your heart is set on sewing your own clothing, take a class with Daryl Lancaster or Cal Patch.
Harrisville Designs has attracted instructors and students from around the world. The retail shop and all of the classes are managed by Sasha DuVerlie, whose commitment to the creative community adds to the welcoming environment that is the hallmark of Harrisville Designs. There is even a place to stay for students who need lodging while attending classes. The Cheshire Mills Boarding House, built in 1853, is available at reasonable rates, and just a quick walk to the store and studio.
Eileen Sarson, who has attended classes at the design studio, decided to return to knitting after many years. She found a supportive and welcoming environment in which to restart her creative journey.
“[Harrisville Designs] honors the process,” she said. “And I’m happy to support a local business.”
For more information about Harrisville Designs, classes and other workshops, visit harrisville.com/learn or call (603) 827-3996.