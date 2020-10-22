Whether you rent or own a home, furnishing your residence can either be a fun project or quickly become a burden. On top of being expensive, sometimes the layout of the home can make it tricky to get certain things inside and make it to their wanted destinations.
When my fiancé and I first moved into our current home, we were presented with the issue of getting furniture up the stairs and through the doorway. To put things into perspective, the door, well, is a little over two-feet wide, and immediately upon reaching the top of the steps, it takes a 90-degree turn in both directions. This became a major problem in getting the larger pieces of furniture (for example, the couch, bed frame, etc.) into the home.
Jason and I, being the handy individuals we are, thought “let’s sketch up some designs and build our own couch!” Our initial thoughts were the couch will be that much more special, we have a lot of wood in the backyard we can utilize (low budget) and we can build to the specs we need to make it up the stairs. Easy enough, right?
To begin the project, Jason sat down to the drawing board and came up with a rough sketch of what he wanted the couch to look like and how it would be constructed. We were on a budget and wanted to use as much of what we had lying around as we could to build it. After the first sketch was designed, he went to the backyard to collect wood he thought could be utilized in the project as well as get an idea of what we would need at the store. Once he had a more detailed idea of what we had to complete this project, he drew up a more in-depth sketch of the front and side views of how the couch will look. From here, it was off to the store for missing supplies!
Once we had all of our supplies, it was time to start building. Jason’s plan was to build from the bottom up. The main goal for this couch was to come apart into four separate pieces to make it up the stairs and into the living room. We also designed the couch to have three separate storage units underneath for blankets and pillows, and utilize the natural wood as part of the design; so instead of a leather couch, ours was made from wood.
Jason constructed the couch by cutting all of the pieces to size and double checking his measurements to ensure it would work. Once this was completed, he lacquered all of the wood pieces. From here, it was time to put it all together. He used lag bolts to hold the separate pieces together. He said the hardest part of this project was the time it took to complete it.
So now we had a couch… but no cushions! This is where I came in to cut and upholster some. I ordered some foam online, which was honestly the most expensive part of this whole project. Once the foam arrived, it was time to cut it to size and fit it to the couch. Please keep in mind that the bottom foam was one solid piece and was thicker than the three back pieces.
Once the cushions were cut, it was off to the fabric store to pick out some flannel fabric that would accent the dark wood nicely. Once I had everything I needed to make the cushions, I followed this tutorial on YouTube for reference by Sailrite: youtube.com/watch?v=mMm_irFrbHQ.
Then… BAM! We have a couch, cushions and all! This project was one of our more difficult ones but the final product was beyond both of our expectations and fits perfectly into our living room esthetic. Plus, it comes apart into four separate pieces, comfy to sit or sleep on, is super easy to move and has some really handy storage units for blankets and such underneath.
One of the best parts of having a couch we both built together is showing it off to family and friends when they come over! If you are in a tricky situation like Jason and I trying to fit furniture into your home or just want something unique, I hope we’ve inspired you to make something of your own!