Creating Your Own Unique Office Space in Your Home!

With remote learning becoming more and more popular and for some people, permanent, it may be time to start thinking about creating your own, personal home office.
Let’s face it, we can’t work from the couch or the kitchen table full time, it just makes those spaces feel less homey and you may find yourself having a hard time focusing on the tasks at hand. Creating a quiet, personal workspace can help with focus, creativity, productivity and motivation.
Unfortunately, whipping up a home office can be pricey and it may not fit everyone’s budget. Some people may even struggle with space.
Below are some ideas to help create your own unique home office space, whether you are strapped for cash, lacking extra space or would rather use things you may already have around your house.
Workspace: You don’t need a whole separate room for an office space. You could pick a corner of the room or split a room if you have a spouse or roommate working from home as well. Sometimes just placing a desk by a window and having a designated area can feel just as good. The important part is having a space that is specifically for you to sit down and do your work without distractions.
Office furniture: Look around your house or apartment for any unused, or rarely used furniture. Is there a small table or larger nightstand not being used often? Perhaps you could repurpose that into a desk or use it to create an extension of a desk you already have. Add a small shelf for a monitor stand and viola! If you absolutely need a desk, look into college dorm furniture which tends to be a little smaller and simpler, and more affordable. There are also many used options in online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
Plants: Real plants (or even sometimes fake ones) can really make a space feel fresh and healthy. They can boost our moods (especially in the winter) and they help reduce stress. Real plants help reduce toxins in the air and produce oxygen, which can be a great thing to have in a workspace.
Storage: There are lots of different options for storage. Whether you choose crates or baskets, shelves, filing cabinets, etc. You can find your own unique spin on storage based on what you have around your house. Try mason jars or mugs for pen and scissor storage. Use old baskets you have around and place in your shelves for drawer-type storage. Decorative boxes or hat boxes can be stacked in a corner to look attractive, but also serve the purpose of being utilized for storing papers or supplies.
Decor: Contact paper to decorate desktops, shelf tops or drawers. Hang up a cork board or a dry erase board. Whether you want to use it to mark down important dates and deadlines, or just put up some inspiration quotes or art. Having a permanent fixture that is easy to update weekly or monthly, can be a great motivator.
Lighting: Is your workspace too dark? Or maybe it is too bright? For a dark workspace, try a new lamp! Lamps come in many different shapes, sizes and colors and can really make a difference. If you are struggling with too much light, creating that annoying monitor glare, think about adding some new curtains to your space. Curtains and lamps can also really help a space pop.
Rugs: Whether you have cold hardwood or tiled floors and you need something to make the room a little cozy, or you have an old boring carpeted room that you’d love to make a change to, think about a new rug. Rugs can help brighten a room and make it feel different.
Office chairs: An office chair doesn’t necessarily have to be that same old chair on wheels. If all you have at home are wooden chairs, you could look into finding some nice cushions or pillows to help make them cozy and comfortable to sit in all day. Or, if you’d like to spend the extra money on something super comfortable, look at a gaming chair.
These are just a few ideas to get the workspace designer juices flowing. Don’t be afraid to get creative and look at magazines or on Pinterest for more inspiration. You can get lots of great ideas to personalize your own home office to fit your personality and your needs and you don’t have to have a large budget to do so.