The most wonderful time of year is back! That’s right — autumn in New England is finally here. With the pandemic still unfortunately making quite the stir in our everyday lives, it’s safe to say we could all use some fun autumn-themed distractions, and DIY projects around the house is the perfect place to start!
There are plenty of cute, simple and affordable options that give the home a cozy fall touch and are fun for everyone in the family to make. Keep in mind that these family-oriented crafts are merely suggestions; adding your own personal touch to any of the following ideas is a great way to personalize the project to the standards of the family home it will soon be a part of.
The easiest place to start is with pumpkins. Pumpkins make for great decorations because they come in all shapes and sizes and can be transformed to compliment any room décor very nicely. Local farm stands everywhere are chock-full of different-sized pumpkins and gourds this time of year, all of which make for fun paint canvasses, carving outlets or just plain decorations. Get the whole family in on it and have a crafty paint night! Dress up the pumpkins with funky fabrics, use glitter, glue, pipe cleaners — whatever is lying around the house. Paint silhouettes on the festive fruits and veggies that tell stories and keep the fall spirit alive in the house. Small white pumpkins are a great blank canvass; buy several, and color-coordinate them into different complimentary autumnal colors to use for a cozy centerpiece or mantelpiece.
In addition, acorns, pinecones and birch bark also make excellent canvasses for acrylic art masterpieces! Spruce up nature’s simple pleasures with funky fall colors and glitter, and then place them in a clear bowl or put them up on the wall for complimentary décor in any room around the house. Dried leaves are perfect for pressing and mounting on any wall with simple card stock and adhesive. Make it a family affair… have the kids collect as many intact leaves as possible and press them in their favorite books before adding them to the wall. This can be an educational experience, too, allowing children to learn about the different types of leaves they are collecting along the way.
Feeling super crafty? Try a hand at making fall-scented candles! Candle making is easier than one would think — local craft stores everywhere carry the necessary tools, including soy wax, candle wicks, fragrance oils and mason jars to hold the candle. If there are any mason jars floating around the house, put those to use for this project as well. Measure out how much wax will be needed to fill the mason jar or container, and then double it — that’s how much wax will need to melt. Pour the wax into a double boiler and melt it anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the wax is sufficiently melted, add the fragrance of choice.
There are plenty of fun, fall-themed oils out there available online or at local craft stores. Flavors such as apple pie, pumpkin spice or something scented with cinnamon or berry would be a perfect seasonal fragrance addition. Once the fragrance, attach the wick to the bottom of the jar either with superglue or a small amount of wax. Give the wax five minutes to harden and secure the wick in place. Add a creative touch to the candle by adhering some dried leaves to the inside of the jar with excess candlewax before pouring the rest of it into the jar. Once the wick and dried leaves are secured, pour in more wax, holding the wick in place. Leave a small amount of wax in the boiler for topping off the candle later. Allow the candle to sit at room temperature for about four hours. Reheat the wax and top off the candle, filling in any cracks or holes. Cut the wick, and voila! Soon enough, the house will be filled with the sweet smell of autumn in New Hampshire.
Fall in New England is a one-of-a-kind experience, and it’s a particularly unique amid these unprecedented times. Families everywhere are taking their minds off the distracting chaos around them with apple picking, hayrides, caramel apples and taking in the beautiful foliage the region has to offer. This magical season is too short; why not add a little homemade autumnal flare to the home while it lasts?