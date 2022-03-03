Exuding warmth, sunlit, and bustling with a steady stream of patrons, stepping inside River Garden Marketplace on a recent February Sunday was an instant oasis from the chilling wind.
Bright and welcoming with its glass ceiling and open feel, the recently renovated space at 157 Main St. in Brattleboro is home to a vast selection of craft beer, a craft kitchen, and artisan booths for purchasing locally crafted wares. It’s a one-stop shop for community-mindedness.
The River Garden Craft Kitchen hosts a rotating collection of guest chefs creating monthly specials for an always-changing menu. Twenty draft lines and more than 120 bottles and cans of craft beers showcase suds from Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, along with a selection of curated wines.
Running down almost an entire wall of the restaurant are the booths of the Hand Built Market, overseen by Brattleboro artist KariLyn McLellan and housing a rotating collection of beautiful pieces by local artists and craftspeople. On this day, participants from a drawing workshop with artist Ross Smart, a collaboration with River Gallery School, trickled upstairs as the workshop concluded to enjoy a bite and a brew. “Paint and Sip” workshops with private artists have been regular offerings on the weekends as well.
With a designated site for musical acts to set up, an outdoor deck overlooking the Connecticut River, and a private event space that can accommodate 60 to 70 on the lower level, River Garden Marketplace is quickly becoming a downtown destination for live music and entertainment.
Monday evenings delight with an open-mic night, Piano Bar Thursdays feature the musical stylings of Matt Edwards, and live music of all genres is pumped from the stage on Fridays. Butterfly Swing Band, Andrew O’Keeffe, 21 Grams More, and the Steve Carmichael Trio are all scheduled to perform in March.
River Garden Marketplace, previously home to Strolling of the Heifers, is owned by Tim and Amy Brady and David Hiler, who also own Whetstone Station brewpub just a hop and skip down the street. Since its opening in the fall of 2021, General Manager April Clay said the community has embraced the new business with open arms.
“People were excited,” she said. “It’s a beautiful remodel of the space. It’s so grand and open with different food. They’re excited to have live music again, which has been missing for so long in Brattleboro.”
While the public may be showing up in part for the live music and a good brew, they’re no doubt also bellying up to the bar for the delicious and unique fare. While kitchen standards such as the Banh Mi sandwich, the R.G.M. chicken sandwich, and a winter salad (seasonal) are staples, Clay said each month’s menu also features a selection of specials conceived by a guest chef. All dishes are made in-house from scratch.
The February menu conception by Chef Maya was a celebration of Black History Month and featured a pumpkin peanut soup, a light puree of pumpkin, coconut milk, and peanut butter infused with spices; sweet potato cakes, lightly seasoned and served with a side of chili-lime sour cream; and a jerk chicken leg quarter marinated and grilled in a homemade jerk sauce, served with Basmati rice, spinach, and topped with a lightly spiced mango salsa.
March will see the menu transformed to recipes that pay homage to our country’s southern roots. Chef Amelia Mosely’s specials include a smothered pork chop, with sides of candied yams, mac ‘n’ cheese, and collard greens; a black-eyed pea soup; cornbread with honey butter; and a peach and blueberry cobbler dessert.
While winter seems to have seen a relatively slow rate of tourism in Brattleboro, Clay said they are looking forward to the impending change of seasons and an accompanying burst of energy downtown.
“We’re amping up for spring,” she said. “We’re really excited for warm weather.”
River Garden Marketplace is open Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, an events calendar, and to make private event inquiries, visit rivergardenmarketplace.com. Follow the marketplace on Facebook and Instagram for updates and find more craft beer information via the Untappd app.