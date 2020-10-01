Autumn is upon us. Crisp air has replaced the warmth of summer; cozy sweaters have taken over dresser drawers once filled with shorts and tank tops; hearty comfort foods are ousting cool pitchers of lemonade and refreshing slices of watermelon. So now, it’s time to settle in.
If you’re like me — not quite ready to let go of summer — perhaps some good old-fashioned, comforting home cooking can help.
My mom is famous (in the family, anyway) for her baked mac and cheese. I remember it being one of our favorite dinners as a kid. My sister (at 39 years old) still requests it for her birthday dinner, sometimes in lieu of cake and ice cream. It’s a baked dish of magic, frankly. Try the recipe (below) and experience it for yourself.
Hearty soups are the epitome of comfort foods. The recipe for butternut squash soup (on page 18), from ELF’s own Lori Goldring, is perfect for cozying up inside on a cool fall day.
I love baking. In fact, I pride myself on it, having learned a whole lot from my mother and both of my grandmothers. Apple crisp is one of those desserts I do well. The first time I made it, my boyfriend’s reaction: “Sweetie, this is one of the best things you’ve ever made.” While I use a recipe I found online (link and recipe on page 18), I give it a little Teeny (my childhood nickname) spin — nope, I’m sharing the two extra ingredients I add that give it said spin. Try the recipe and maybe give it your own spin.
I, personally, find a lot of great recipes via foodnetwork.com and tasty.co. But in searching for specific dishes (or types of dishes), I’ve discovered so many other online resources. Do a search... there’s a whole lot out there.
Now, as the New England air chills and you slide into your comfy pants on a weekend afternoon... whether you’re looking for something savory or something sweet, there are so many different foods that can provide some comfort, coziness and outright happiness as we bid farewell to the warmth of summer.
Mama Murphy’s Mac & Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 2 cups milk
- ½ tsp salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1 Tbsp dry mustard
- ½ cup onion, chopped very fine
- 2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar (or any favorite cheese)
- cracker crumbs (*buttery crackers taste best)
Instructions
In a large pot, cook macaroni according to directions on box. Drain and set aside. Melt butter and add flour mix to form a paste. Add the milk and heat on medium heat until the mixture thickens. Add salt, pepper, dry mustard, onion and shredded cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Add the cooked macaroni. Mix well. Pour in a 1 ½-quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until browned and bubbly. Sprinkle in a bunch of love. (*This last step is optional but recommended, as it makes the dish all the more magical.)
Butternut Squash Bisque
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash, peeled and diced
- 2 apples, peeled, cored and quartered
- 4 cups chicken broth (one carton)
- 1 stick cinnamon
- 1 cup half & half
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup
- ¼ tsp each salt, nutmeg and ginger
Instructions
Combine squash, apples, chicken broth and cinnamon stick in a Dutch oven or large pot. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer 20 to 30 minutes, or until squash is tender. Remove cinnamon stick. Process soup in blender or food processor until smooth, in batches if necessary (you can use an immersion blender too). Return soup to Dutch oven/pot, stir in half & half, butter, maple syrup and spices. Cook over low heat (don’t boil), stirring constantly, until well blended. Serve hot. If desired, garnish with apple slices and ground nutmeg.
Teeny’s Amazing Apple Crisp
*Recipe courtesy of thechunkychef.com
(thechunkychef.com/old-fashioned-easy-apple-crisp)
Ingredients
- 6 Golden Delicious apples, peeled and chopped
- 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 ¾ tsp ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ½ tsp lemon juice
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, diced/cubed
- pinch of kosher salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8x8 baking dish, or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, add chopped apples, granulated sugar, 3/4 tsp of the cinnamon and lemon juice. Stir to combine, then transfer to prepared baking dish. In a separate mixing bowl, add topping ingredients (brown sugar, oats, flour, 1 tsp cinnamon, salt and diced cold butter). Using a fork (or even your hands), combine until mixture resembles pea-sized crumbs. Spread topping evenly over apples in baking dish and gently pat down to even it out. Bake 45 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm, top with whipped cream.