There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended life for kids and their parents. Still, while physical distancing is important to keep everyone safe from the virus, it does not lessen the critical need for physical activity. The evidence is clear that kids (and adults) who walk, run, bike, hike or are otherwise active and moving their bodies are healthier and happier.
For the past nine years, the DeMar Kids Marathon program has been motivating elementary school-aged kids to walk or run at least 25 miles each summer in preparation to be part of the Clarence DeMar Marathon in September. The future remains uncertain and there is a possibility that this year’s event will be delayed or even cancelled. Regardless, race organizers remain optimistic that something special will be possible in the fall and want everyone to remain active through the summer.
The DeMar Kids Marathon has grown from just 16 participating schools in 2012 to more than 40 schools across the Monadnock region this year. In recent years, more than 1,000 kids have registered to participate. Race day is typically the last Sunday in September; it is quite a scene to see hundreds of kids in their colorful race t-shirts running the last 1.2 miles of the DeMar Marathon course to the Keene State College finish line. In years past, families and teachers would be running or walking right alongside the children.
Parents enjoy the event just as much as the children, as evidenced in some of the feedback we’ve received…
“Your team did a tremendous job. The community really enjoys the event and it shows by the growing participation numbers. Well done and count our family in again in 2020!”
“We had a great time at the run! What a great event!”
“I am in awe of how smoothly this runs. This was my 6th year with my daughter.”
Remote learning this spring disrupted the usual way participants register for the kid’s program. In the past, a school contact such as a physical education teacher or school nurse distributed paper sign-up forms and 25-mile log sheets to all kids in Kindergarten through 5th grade in May. Sign-up forms were then collected by the teachers before the school year. This year, registration is taking place throughout the month of June with forms needing to be completed and returned by July 4.
Tracking at least 25 miles of running or walking through the summer is easy with the available log sheet. Once completed this record of activity will be returned to the kid’s physical education teacher when school resumes. The logs will be due by September 11, 2020. If school buildings remain closed this fall, then an email to parents late this summer will offer alternative ways for the log sheets to be collected.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an emotionally trying time for kids and parents alike. But staying safe doesn’t mean staying on the couch or in front of a video screen. It can mean getting out and experiencing the outdoors by being physically active in any ways that families enjoy.
Hopefully, as our region continues to respond and recover from the trauma of the coronavirus, the DeMar Kids Marathon will remain popular for every elementary-aged child. Sign up today!
Rudy Fedrizzi is co-founder and coordinator of the DeMar Kids Marathon.
The Keene Elm City Rotary Club organizes the popular Clarence DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon that is now in its 43rd year. The Club also sponsors the DeMar Kids Marathon Program and supports the Super Seniors DeMar with the help of the Keene Senior Center. The Super Seniors Program is for older adults aged 70 and over and follows the same format as the kids’ program. Both programs are fortunate to have the generous financial support of the Hoffman Family Foundation. In addition, a variety of local-area nonprofits provide assistance, including the Keene Family YMCA, the Advocates for Healthy Youth Coalition, Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, MoCo Arts, Monadnock Family Services, Healthy Monadnock and many others.