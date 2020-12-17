Cover it Up

Watch an interior scene of any film from any era and you’ll see a common design element: papered walls.
The advent of wallpaper began much earlier — centuries ago, in fact. Papering walls is thought to have begun as early as 200 BC in China, when rice paper was glued to walls with designs of birds, flowers and landscapes made from wood-blocking, stenciling and hand painting. It enjoyed its renaissance during the European Renaissance era.
Since then, the popularity of wallpaper has been cyclical, like many other design trends. In the latter half of the 20th century, wallpaper gave way to a desire for simpler, more minimalist interior designs. However, it also had the reputation as something difficult to put up — and even harder to take down.
But in 2020, with many spending more time at home during a pandemic, wallpaper has enjoyed a resurgence. One study estimates the global market for digitally printed wallpaper, which was more than $2 billion in 2017, would reach $7.5 billion by 2026.
But if you think what’s adorning people’s walls now is your grandmother’s wallpaper, think again.
The dizzying array of patterns, colors and yes, textures, on the market today are 100 percent modern. Even the name wallpaper is different: it’s now called wallcovering in the industry.
Textured wallcoverings are what Len-Tex in North Walpole specializes in. Their clients are mainly commercial — they have supply contracts with seven or eight major hotel chains, for instance — but Vice President Charlie Lennon has noticed some emergent trends in the interior design industry, generally speaking.
“From what I read and hear it’s true, wallpaper is becoming popular again,” he said. “It’s part of this whole nesting thing associated with the pandemic. People have been looking at the same four walls for months.” Add to that the ever-surging popularity of decorating and DIY-focused TV shows.
Lennon described the type of wallcovering Len-Tex manufactures as a printed vinyl film that is then fabric-backed and embossed.
“It’s like heavy-duty wallpaper,” he said. “It’s designed for commercial interiors. It’s durable and washable.”
What he’s noticed from the company’s clients is a renewed interest in repeating patterns.
“Biophilic is popular — anything to do with things reminiscent of nature in comforting patterns,” Lennon said, referring to the design movement that incorporates natural elements into the built environment that is believed to improve well-being. Botanical patterns such as leaves and branches are high on the list.
“Geometrics have been strong and will continue to be strong. It’s the color palette that makes all the difference,” he added. “You can take an Art Deco design and do it in a current, more neutral color palette and it’s a different-looking design all together.
Likewise with natural textures. Grass cloth wallpaper, a natural product made from grasses and reeds, is also trending.
Just as with paint, you can try out wallpaper without a huge commitment by adding it to an accent wall, such as the one behind your bed; or in a small room like a home office or bathroom. Adding a geometric-design wallpaper in an energizing pattern in your home office will offer the user creative stimuli that will last all day long as well as define the boundary of the room, making it more polished and inviting.
If you tend to steer clear of bold patterns in general, there are plenty of soft and subtle ways you can incorporate this trend with more neutral prints. Even with just one wall, it can make an impact, often adding depth without overwhelming. Just remember, it has a pattern, so when designing you need to factor in any existing patterns in your space.
Today, there’s even “temporary” wallpaper that sticks on but pulls right off and doesn’t damage walls. It’s a quick and inexpensive way to add an accent to living space that is especially convenient for those who rent. If you’re working with less-than-ideal square footage, adding prints to your small space will give it plenty of style without the cramp and clutter that added decor can bring.
E-commerce is also responsible for the growing love of wallpaper. According to Google data, wallpaper-related searches are up an average of 50 percent the past 12 months versus the 12 months prior. Part of this could be the younger customer base that doesn’t remember the prior baggage that came along with the wallpaper of previous generations. They are seeing it via social media and find it an easy way to personalize a space because of its removability.
Wallpaper in general is more durable than paint, so you’ll get tired of it before it wears out. Plus, it hides a multitude of sins, especially on plastered walls — that’s why it works so well in older homes. Modern wallpaper is also more eco-friendly, made from sustainable and/or recyclable materials.
Another great thing about wallpaper is its capacity to define a space. If you have a hallway or entryway that you’re not quite sure what to do with, consider papering the walls to add dimension. Again, the key is to add the right amount of visual intrigue without overtaking the design.