Epsilon Spires sits at the intersection of art, science and sustainability. The Brattleboro-based nonprofit organization and performance series will honor another such joining next weekend: that of the calendar and astronomical years.
Celebrate the leap year with a cosmically-inspired electronic music concert Saturday, Feb. 29, at Epsilon Spires’ downtown location. The date marks the first time this millennium that February contains five Saturdays. The event features three electronic music acts – Starbirthed and Involution from New England, and La Création Mondiale from Le Havre, a city on the northern coast of France.
Epsilon Spires works to build these connections by providing interactive art installations that experiment with sound, light and sensory perception, all while encouraging inquiry and discourse by integrating diverse forms of expression. The name Epsilon Spires combines a reference to the architectural structure of the building that serves as its headquarters – the First Baptist Church on Main Street – and Epsilon, which when applied in physics, can be understood as “pushing the envelope.” It all began with the 1868 High Victorian Gothic church, with its historic Estey organ, double balcony and exemplary acoustics.
“It was built before amplification,” said Epsilon Spires Creative Director Jamie Mohr. “It has a resonant quality for different kinds of sound.”
Epsilon Spires is using the 425-seat sanctuary as a location for cutting-edge performances, rarely-screened films (shown on the sanctuary’s 18-foot screen) and interactive art installations. The first series began last September.
Mohr described the leap year event as a chance to “celebrate the mysterious construct of time in relation to space.”
Starbirthed, one of the performers at the Leap Year Celebration, is the project of Maine artists Ash Brooks and Matt Lajoie, who began working together after attending a guided meditation in the back of a Portland gem shop in 2015. Since then, the pair has released over three dozen albums from their home studio under various monikers, featuring instruments ranging from electronic synthesizers and looping pedals to acoustic wooden flutes, bells and a 10-string guitar. Many releases have personalized touches, such as hand-silkscreened covers or cassette tape cases that contain small pieces of gemstones.
“Our music is electronic and acoustic,” said Brooks, who plays synthesizer and keyboards. “Matt started out conducting guided meditations – he did the music and I did the spoken component.”
Lajoie also performs and records as a solo guitarist. The duo released their first cassette tape as Starbirthed in 2017 and established their label, Flower Room Records, shortly thereafter.
“People still collect cassette tapes – there’s an underground network,” she said. “There’s something about the DIY quality of it.” The pair assemble the cassettes by hand in small batches, although some parts of the process they’ve automated. Brooks had been around keyboards and pianos since childhood, her grandfather having been an organ player.
“I had tons of recordings but I hadn’t shared any until I met Matt,” she said. “He helped me come out of my shell and be okay with sharing them with other people.”
A Starbirthed show consists of the two of them sitting on blankets on the floor playing their instruments.
“I play keyboards through different effects pedals and he plays bass and acoustic guitar and runs the looping pedal,” Brooks said. “We capture various phrasing or melodies we play and we loop them. We’re able to build sound on top of itself so it sounds like multiple musicians playing.”
While there are some vocals in their music, it’s primarily ambient. The duo, who have never performed in Vermont, play material during the concert from their latest release, “Dweller on the Threshold.”
“It’s an insight into our sound,” Brooks said. “I’m excited to hear [the other artists at the concert] play live and play alongside them.”
The improvisational duo La Création Mondiale will also perform at the Leap Year Celebration. They use analog electronic instruments to explore radio and light waves, transforming common objects like microphones and flashlights into tools for investigating the invisible world around us.
Involution, the solo project of classically-trained musician Dave Seidel, will kick off the evening’s festivities. Although now living in New Hampshire, Seidel started his career in New York City in the 1980s, where he played with avant-garde ensembles in venues ranging from the legendary rock club CBGB to the Alice Tully Concert Hall in Lincoln Center.
With Involution, Seidel uses synthesizers to explore “microtonalities” – the notes in between those of the classic “do-re-mi” scale that has been the basis of Western music for centuries.
Brooks said there is a common intention behind all the music Starbirthed creates, which could be seen as a commonaility between the music of all of the artists performing at the Epsilon Spires event.
“There’s a healing element,” she said. “People can feel welcomed into the music and hopefully relax, take time away from their busy lives to sink into the present moment.”
The Leap Year Celebration event is next Saturday, Feb. 29, at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.epsilonspires.org.