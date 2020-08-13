When it comes to his musical evolution over the past 20-plus years, Adam Arnone hasn’t missed a beat.
The rapper/singer-songwriter released his lucky 13th album this summer; this one as Adam and the Flood. Thirteen tracks split into two parts, it’s titled, “COPE” (pt. 1 and 2) — a reference to his life during the pandemic. The album had another name before that. In fact, he began working on it three years ago.
“I started messing around with making my own beats in Garage Band,” he said, referring to the digital studio. “It has all these pre-programmed sounds. I always had dreams of producing.”
Arnone operates Echo Finch, a music production company, which does recording and mixing for clients. One day in his studio above Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, he tried recording his voice over those beats.
“The first version I did was minimal,” he said. “I was creating a lot of space for vocals, making it feel full but with not many sounds.”
That song ended up being the track, “Trying to Land,” on “COPE” part 2.
“It’s radically different from what I’m doing with my band,” he said. “This was very electronic.”
Arnone had recorded a few more songs but left them alone… until this year. He wanted to call the album, “Lost in the Waves,” but it instead ended up being the name of the first track on “COPE” pt. 1. He made the name change as a way of expressing his feelings of being stuck in one place during quarantine, not even able to work at his studio.
However, the experimentation he began at home wasn’t that different from what he does in-studio.
“It’s me in solitude [working] like a scientist,” he said. “It fit.”
What Arnone did do was upgrade his digital studio to a professional recording program, Logic Pro, which allowed him to transform his laptop into a MIDI keyboard. He worked almost exclusively with the synthesizer sound, adding effects or distorting it to separate it from the original. In the process, he taught himself to play keyboards/piano.
“Any chance I got to record, I set up in different rooms of the house with my headphones on — on the couch, in the basement and my daughter’s room,” he said.
One song he recorded in the car in his garage, while holding up his laptop and using a mini-microphone stand. The track, titled “Slow,” he calls “an apocalyptic love song.”
“It’s a quarantine song,” he said. “It’s about getting through and being in a relationship with your kids, your [spouse] and yourself, all in this small space.”
Arnone enlisted the help of some friends to round things out. Alexandra Love, of Soliloquists of Sound (he once toured with that band when he was the front man for Glue), added vocals to “Slow.” Friend Charlie Chronopolis, who also lives in Peterborough, helped with the tune, “Running.” According to Arnone, he and Chronopolis have a lot in common in terms of their family history.
“It’s a song about our relationship with our fathers,” Arnone said.
Mark “Exit” Goodchild, a childhood pal, mixed the album, while local newspaper photographer, Ben Conant, provided the cover art for both parts of the album. Arnone had the idea for the design.
“I have these vintage yellow patio furniture chairs,” he said. “During quarantine, one of the projects I did with the kids was making walking paths through the woods. Everything was brownish-green. The [album cover] is an image of the empty chair sitting in the middle of all of it. It represents being in this space, all alone in nothingness.”
The state of forced isolation is particularly tough for Arnone, whose relationship with his fans runs deep and who lives to perform in front of an audience. The songs on the album, Arnone wrote in a Facebook post, “are meant to be the soundtrack to our collective heart” because “the foundation of everything is connection” and he’s “inspired by how we keep going even when we’re broken.”
Arnone decided to release “COPE” pt. 1 in June and the second part of the album in July.
“I liked the idea of stretching it out. I wanted to give people something to be excited about,” said Arnone, who also pressed a limited run of CDs of the album, each signed and numbered.
Taking a complete departure from his past albums is the norm for Arnone now, although he considers “COPE” pts. 1 and 2 to be a bridge from his past music with Glue and as rapper Adeem to where he is today.
While he produced the new album himself, he released it under Adam and the Flood because he wanted to call attention to the band and all of its different projects.
His last album, “Move Toward Life,” was recorded with his full band (Adam and the Flood) and fused hip-hop with delta blues, gospel and rockabilly, not to mention it marked the first time he’d picked up instruments himself and used his singing voice on an album.
“It was so big,” he said of the 2017 release. “There were so many instruments. [“COPE”] is more of a throwback. It’s me rapping over beats. I wanted to have a reconnection with those [early fans]. It was a conscious decision.”
Adam and the Flood’s album, “COPE,” pts. 1 and 2, are available on Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes and everywhere else you listen to music.