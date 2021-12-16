“We first started offering CoolSculpting in Keene in 2018, after the demand warranted such,” described Emily Sullivan of Concord MedSpa in Keene. A Physician Assistant PA-C, she specializes in aesthetic solutions. CoolSculpting is one of those solutions, offering a noninvasive body contouring technology that freezes stubborn fat to kill fat cells.
The process, called cryolipolysis, entails a technician pulling the target area of the body between two paddles, bringing the flesh to below freezing temperatures. It is marketed as an FDA-cleared treatment for visible fat bulges in areas like beneath the chin and along the thigh, abdomen, flank, back, buttocks, and upper arm.
Sullivan and her team first brought the treatment to the Monadnock Region when enough area locals had already started traveling to the Concord site for the procedure. “It made sense to have the service more readily available to the patients in Keene,” she said.
According to Business Insider, “More than 11 million treatments have been administered worldwide by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical spas. In the last 12 months, CoolSculpting was the 5th most-searched procedure globally, according to plastic surgery reviews site, RealSelf.com.”
Sullivan has seen a significant number of local residents taking advantage of CoolSculpting, particularly because it requires no downtime and involves minimal discomfort. “If someone has pinchable areas of fat that they would like to contour, CoolSculpting is an amazing service,” Sullivan said. However, she explained, “It will not make the patient lose weight and is not meant to be a debulking procedure.”
Prior to trying CoolSculpting, Concord MedSpa requires a medical consultation, which Sullivan said is used “to determine whether someone is going to get the results they expect and deserve.” It’s also a time when patients become fully informed about possible risks, which are considered minimal with CoolSculpting. They may include swelling, bruising, numbness in the area of treatment, soreness or nerve pain in the area of treatment, and possible unevenness.
However, recent news stories have brought some questionable side effects to the forefront, like when supermodel Linda Evangelista announced on Instagram that the treatment had left her “brutally disfigured.”
After having several CoolSculpting treatments, she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, which she said was “a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.” It left her with bulges in the treated areas instead of the contour she had originally been aiming for. She described undergoing subsequent corrective surgeries that were unsuccessful, leaving her “unrecognizable.”
For Evangelista, the results have put a halt on what once was a thriving modeling career, and she has not been working for the last several years. Though PAH is considered a rare reaction to CoolSculpting, it does seem to be one that other patients can relate to. At least five other women have come forward publicly with documentation of similar stories.
It’s situations like these that make Sullivan all the more committed to working closely with patients beforehand. She said, “I would want any patient to be fully informed of all risks of the procedure, including any rarities…It is not a procedure for everyone, so knowing what the procedure is capable of and how it can go right and also what can go wrong is of utmost importance to us.” She explained it’s also why Concord MedSpa only allows highly trained medical professionals to perform the treatments.
For her company, it’s not about being out to make money but instead assuring people get the results they want. In addition, she said with CoolSculpting, “It is expensive for us as a business, as well as those that elect for treatment, so unfortunately it can be cost-prohibitive.”
Her hope is that as technology advances, the service can be affordable for more of the population. She said, “CoolSculpting is an amazing procedure that used in the correct situations can be truly life-changing. That being said, when choosing a provider, it is important to make sure they are aware of who is and who is not a candidate and are able to portray why to you.”