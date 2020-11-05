Conversions 101

If you’re like me, relaxing on the couch is pretty much all I want to do on a Sunday afternoon. Some snacks and NFL football on TV is all I need. Last Sunday was no different than any other, except… no snacks *gasp*…
Living up on a mountain in southern Vermont means the closest store is about 15 minutes away. I guess that’s not too far, but again, Sundays are for relaxing, not leaving the house. I admit, my boyfriend and I should’ve been better prepared. I can’t believe we forgot the salsa and tortilla chips and crackers and fancy cheeses at the grocery store two days before.
“Hey honey, how do you feel about running to the store?” I asked, in a ridiculously polite tone. His response… “I don’t feel good about that. You?”
Nope. However, I soon realized I did feel good about putting my baking skills to the test with a homemade cracker recipe I found online. It featured simple ingredients that were already in the cupboard, and the instructions were just as simple. There was one problem though… the recipe was on a British baking website, which meant each ingredient was listed in the metric system, not our typical American system.
So, back to the internet. Thankfully I’m not the only person who looks for metric-to-customary-American conversions. There is a lot of help out there, which ultimately resulted in some tasty crackers on that Sunday afternoon. Snack crisis averted!
Below are some basic metric conversions for baking (and cooking too) that will make life — and all kinds of recipes — a little easier.
1 tsp = 5 mL
1 Tbsp or 1/2 fluid oz. = 15 mL
1 fluid oz. (1/8 cup) = 30 mL
1/4 cup or 2 fluid oz. = 60 mL
1/3 cup = 80 mL
1/2 cup (4 fluid oz.) = 120 mL
2/3 cup = 160 mL
3/4 cup (6 fluid oz.) = 180 mL
1 cup (8 fluid oz./half a pint) = 240 mL
2 cups (1 pint/16 fluid oz.) = 475 mL
4 cups (2 pints/1 quart) = 950 mL
4 quarts (1 gallon) = 3.8 L