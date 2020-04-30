Under normal circumstances, violinist Elise Kuder and her partner, violist Mike Kelley, perform as one-half of the Apple Hill String Quartet, based in Nelson. But now, with their regular schedule of concerts having been cancelled, they decided to perform A Concert of Duos from their Harrisville home streaming from a screen in your home.
The concert, which will feature a varied program of chamber music for two, will be live this Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. - just click the link that will be posted that day on the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music’s website, www.applehill.org.
“There’s not as much out there for violin and viola as there is for string quartet repertoire,” said Kuder.
That’s why she and Kelley will include some pieces written for this specific combination of instruments and some Kelley arranged for violin and viola.
The non-profit arts organization, founded in 1971 and situated on 100 acres of fields and woodlands in Nelson, offers educational and mentoring programs each year to 300 students on-site as part of its annual summer chamber music workshop. Apple Hill extends not only musical coaching but mentorship as well. During a residency, the students become part of the camp community - sharing meals, chores, and social events.
Central to Apple Hill’s mission is Playing for Peace, an effort to break down walls by pairing students with cultural, ethnic, religious, economic, and political differences in small ensembles coached in the five skills of – listening, watching, adjusting, sensitivity and flexibility - the same skills they will need to work and function effectively in the world. Everyone learns not only to play music but also to communicate and connect with each other in ways that may not be possible in their home communities.
The string quartet, which serves as music directors and core faculty for the summer chamber music workshop, performs concerts and conducts residencies in conjunction with Playing For Peace as well as locally in New Hampshire, nationally and internationally.
In concert they present traditional repertoire, neglected masterpieces and music from around the world, as well as world premieres and commissioned pieces.
This year, however, with travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders in place due to the global pandemic, the organization’s activities are all on hold.
The May 3 streamed concert program opens with a piece by virtuoso viola player, Gottfried Finger (circa 1660-1730) arranged for violin and viola.
It will be followed by two pieces written by friends of Kuder and Kelley: the first Jessie Montgomery’s duo for violin and cello (Kelley arranged it for violin and viola) written in 2015.
“It’s been commissioned by major orchestras across the U.S.,” said Kuder of Montgomery’s piece. She and Kelley will play the first movement. “It’s energetic, quirky and wild with a lot of plucking of strings.”
The second piece is a duet by another friend, Miriam Sharrock, a piece that was commissioned for an event hosted last year by the Monadnock Conservancy.
“It was for a lecture and concert on nature and music,” said Kuder. “It’s about a pair of hermit thrush - it employs bird calls.”
Yet another friend of the duo, violist Betty Hauck, will tell a historic tale of her arrival at Apple Hill for the first time during the concert’s intermission.
The second half of the program will include four pieces Kelley arranged for violin and viola.
The first three are part of “Fetes Lointaines (Distant Parties),” a series of short solo piano pieces by Spanish composer Frederic Mompou (1893-1987).
“They are beautiful, sad and evocative,” said Kuder, who explained that one of the pieces Mompou wrote during the end of the Spanish Flu epidemic. “People can resonate with them.”
The last of the four is the complete opposite. “It’s joyful, energetic and full of life,” she said.
The closing piece will be Franz Schubert’s “Nachtstuck” written in 1819 for voice and piano, which Kelley also re-arranged for a violin/viola duo.
“It’s about a man walking in the woods at night resigned to his fate,” said Kuder. “Schubert is a favorite of mine. There are so many places in music where you feel like smiling and crying at the same time.”
A Concert of Duos: From our Home to Yours, is this Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. Visit www.applehill.org to live stream the event, and you can also visit the website to learn more about the Apple Hill Virtual Summer live-streamed concert series opening June 16.
“It’s free, there will be a reading and listening club, fun interviews and master classes,” said Kuder of the summer series. “There’s something for everybody.”