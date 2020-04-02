Across New England, mandated community composting has become law in multiple states. At first, the questions of how to do it, what to use and which items can be composted may be intimidating. But the results speak for themselves: a drastic reduction in the amount of trash, plus the added bonus of the compost being cycled back into gardens and nurseries throughout the community.
“Composting is as old as any technology and farmers have done it forever,” said Bob Spencer, the executive director of Windham Solid Waste Management District, based in Brattleboro. “What has happened in the last 50 years is diverting organic material from landfills. When organic material is buried, it gives off methane, which is a greenhouse gas. The other piece that has really kicked in is anaerobic digestion, which is converting the material for energy. Vermont has 17 anaerobic digestion facilities.”
Currently, almost all of the states in the Northeast region have laws requiring composting. New Hampshire does not, but lawmakers in Concord have begun to address the issue, including not only the widespread lack of diversion of organic material from solid waste, but also the prohibitions regarding dairy and meat composting.
“We have found that the mandate works,” Spencer said. “We have seen a three-fold increase in material coming to our facility. There is not a lot of enforcement, but the hauling industry has been fantastic. We have at least four haulers in this region that offer organic collection, and this is a new business for some of them.”
To get started with composting, the first step is to obtain a receptacle. In Vermont, the city of Brattleboro has curbside collection barrels available. For private garbage pickup, residents can contact their provider for recycling and compost procedures or containers.
Other options include purchasing an outdoor or kitchen composter from the Windham Solid Waste Management District or another retailer. A pallet is another choice for at home composting. In Keene (and soon in Peterborough), the Elm City Compost Initiative provides buckets for collecting food scraps and other such materials, and a pick-up service as well.
To know what to put in compost may take some research. The Elm City Compost Initiative provides customers with a helpful sign of what to compost. Windham Waste Management has a list on its website of what is accepted. For drop-off at other facilities, it is important to first see what is accepted as compost. For backyard composting, try an internet search or a trip to the library to help fill in the blanks or what to put in the compost pile and what goes in the trash.
“We have a program to provide workshops and education about backyard composting. We provide technical assistance to businesses and schools to get set up,” Spencer said. “The cost of recycling has gone through the roof; it now costs $230 per ton for recycling and $102 per ton for trash. So food scrap recycling becomes very attractive as they are very heavy. [With composting and recycling] families can get by with one bag of trash per week.”
In Vermont, which uses a “pay-as-you-throw” model, where residents pay $3 per bag to throw garbage away, composting and recycling also helps keep household costs down. Another benefit to composting is that once it’s processed, the compost can be returned for use to the community.
“We have a two-acre site and we take in material and mix it in the right ratio in large piles,” Spencer said, describing the on-site composting process used at the Windham facility. “It heats up naturally when the microbes get active, up to 150 degrees, and kills harmful pathogens. We monitor the temperature and record how many times we turn the piles according to state regulations. My operators have gone to compost operator training and are certified.”
“It takes about a year and we screen out the compost and it makes a nice, finished compost product,” he continued. “We have distributors and the marketing of the compost is critical because the material comes in every day and it needs to go out. We sell at a relatively low cost, so the distributors are able to make a profit.”
To learn more about composting in Windham County, visit the Windham Solid Waste Management District at windhamsolidwaste.org or facebook.com/WindhamSolidWaste. For more information about available services from the Elm City Compost Initiative, visit elmcitycompost.com or facebook.com/elmcitycompost.