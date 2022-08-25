Community Journalism Sessions Focus on Covering Divided Communities

KEENE, NH – At a time when many communities are splintered over race, vaccinations, abortion, climate and justice, local news organizations are challenged to cover these issues in a manner that is seen as fair and trusted.
And with fewer newspapers to do that work these days, journalists worry it could get worse.
The Community Journalism Track for 2022’s Radically Rural assembles expert journalists to help small news organizations increase their sustainability. Terrence Williams, track leader and Keene Sentinel’s President and COO, has organized a program that is scalable for rural newsrooms, providing advice and tips that build more responsiveness and relevancy.
“The contemporary issues that journalists everywhere are facing lead us to ask how we can do a better job of bringing polarized voices together,” Williams said.
This year Williams hopes to help journalists address the stories and issues that currently divide us. This track has been designed for journalists, community leaders and organizers, law- and policy-makers and government leaders.
Williams has planned three sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday Sept. 21 and Thursday Sept. 22. Radically Rural kicks off at 10 a.m. with a keynote speaker followed by Wednesday track sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and a Thursday track session at 2 p.m. All sessions will be held at SHOWROOM behind The Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 1:30 p.m.: Covering the Divide
This session includes an exploration of how news organizations can better serve fractured communities. The session will be moderated by Elizabeth Stephens, the executive editor for the Columbia Missourian and the community newspaper chair at the Missouri School of Journalism. She is an associate professor and has led audience engagement and digital efforts at the Missourian. In her role as digital director at KOMU, she oversaw digital strategy and trained digital producers. She will be joined by Tony Baranowski, manager, special projects, Cedar Rapids Gazette, Iowa; Sara Konrad Baranowski, formerly the editor at the Iowa Falls Times Citizen, Iowa; and Peter Huoppi, director, multimedia, The Day, New London, CT, and co-producer of the documentary, “Those People.”
Better Judgment – 3:30 p.m.
Cierra Hinton, publisher, Scalawag has an undying love and passion for what she sees as a “nuanced and complicated South.” This session is aimed at revealing the many truths behind being “southern” and how deep meaningful relationships with people who are ideologically different will be the most effective path forward as the journalism industry seeks to enact change. Hinton, who oversees operations and planning at Scalawag, seeks to uphold the publication’s mission to work in solidarity with oppressed communities in the South to disrupt and shift the narratives that keep power and wealth in the hands of the few. Hinton says, “we have the power and agency as individuals and as a collective to shape our future. Systemic oppression leaves all parties powerless, radical inclusion leads us to a better future.” Hinton will be joined by Paul Cuno-Booth, freelance journalist and reporter on several alternative justice projects in New Hampshire, and Molly Born, a West Virginia multimedia producer and educator, now documenting West Virginia’s history and future.
Crazy Good – 2 p.m.
This is a fast-paced romp through the best practices to make journalists better at their jobs. Session moderator, Jeremy Caplan, director of teaching and learning at City University of New York Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, teaches classes, workshops and webinars on entrepreneurial and digital journalism. He is a former Ford Fellow in Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Poynter Institute, a Wiegers Fellow at Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA, and Knight-Bagehot Fellow at Columbia Journalism School, where he earned a master’s degree in journalism.
For more information on the 2022 Radically Rural Summit, or this year’s track themes, visit the event’s website at www.radicallyrural.org.
