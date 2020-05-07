As people are quarantined at home, many are finding more time for activities such as cooking and baking. Cookies, cakes, soups and other comfort foods can make this time at home a bit more bearable. Here are a few of the easiest, yet beloved recipes. Each is adapted by Delish.com.
Three-Cheese Mac & Cheese
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, plus more for baking dish
- 1 lb. elbow macaroni
- 1/2 cup flour
- 5 cups whole milk
- 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. mustard powder
- 3 cups shredded cheddar
- 2 cups shredded Gruyère
- 1 1/2 cups grated Parmesan, divided
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- freshly chopped parsley, to garnish
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375°. Butter a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. In a large pot of salted, boiling water, cook macaroni until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt one stick butter. Sprinkle over flour and cook until slightly golden (2 to 3 minutes). Pour in milk and whisk until combined. Season with mustard powder, salt and pepper. Let simmer until starting to thicken (about 5 minutes). Remove pan from heat and whisk in cheddar, Gruyère and 1 cup of parmesan. Continue whisking until melted and smooth. Stir in cooked macaroni and transfer to prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, combine remaining parmesan with panko breadacrumbs and oil. Sprinkle mixture over macaroni, then season with more black pepper. Bake until bubbly and golden (about 25 to 30 minutes). Garnish with parsley. Let sit 10 minutes before serving.
Beef Stew
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 lb. beef chuck stew meat, cubed into 1-inch pieces
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- Kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 6 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. dried or fresh thyme leaves
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 lb. baby potatoes, halved
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add beef and cook until seared on all sides (about 10 minutes), working in batches if necessary. Transfer beef to a plate. In the same pot, cook onion, carrots and celery until soft (about 5 minutes). Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and tomato paste and cook until garlic is fragrant and tomato paste has darkened (about 2 minutes). Add beef back to oven or pot, then add broth, wine, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and let simmer until beef is tender (about 30 minutes). Add potatoes and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender (about 15 minutes). Remove bay leaves. Stir in peas and cook until warmed through (about 2 minutes). Garnish with parsley before serving.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Slowly beat in vanilla extract and eggs. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt. Stir into butter-sugar mixture. Fold in chocolate chips. Roll dough into 1-inch balls, placing them about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden.